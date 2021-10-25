7 Ways to Prepare Your Home for Trick-or-Treaters

ERIE, Pa., Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Halloween is right around the corner, and that means trick-or-treaters will soon be at your doorstep. If you plan on handing out candy this year, make sure you fit in a simple safety check before filling the candy bowl.

Make sure your home is prepped and ready for trick-or-treaters this Halloween weekend.

Erie Insurance lists seven ways to get your home ready and safe for those visitors in costume.

Clear the Walkways: Toys, rakes, stones and wet leaves - clear them all out of the way before trick-or-treating starts. A quick clean-up is one of the easiest ways to make your home safer . Toys, rakes, stones and wet leaves - clear them all out of the way before trick-or-treating starts. A quick clean-up is one of the Light it Up: Turn on your exterior lights, including any flood lights, to help create a safe path for trick-or-treaters or any nighttime visitors. Check these early so you have time to replace any burned-out bulbs. Corral Your Pets: With all the doorbells and visitors, Halloween can be stressful for your animals – and even a well-behaved pet can bite or scratch when they feel anxious. A constantly opening door makes it easy for furry friends to escape, too. Plan to keep pets in a secured room or wing of the house. Lock all Other Doors: Mischief can happen when you're doling out candy, so play it safe by locking all your other doors including garages and cars. The FBI reports that approximately 30 percent of all burglaries are committed without force, courtesy of an unlocked door or window. Skip Candles: Yes, they give your pumpkins that spooky glow. But a live flame isn't worth the fire risk you consider all the draping costumes and accessories that will whiz by the flame. Pro tip: Opt for the flameless variety instead. Consider your Candy Choices: Many kids are allergic to candy ingredients like nuts. To help them enjoy the holiday, Many kids are allergic to candy ingredients like nuts. To help them enjoy the holiday, The Teal Pumpkin Project encourages leaving a teal pumpkin on your stoop to let trick-or-treaters know that you have non-food treats like stickers and toys on hand. Pick a Good Spot.

If you have a lot of stairs or a long, winding path, consider handing out candy at the end of your driveway. The easier trick-or-treaters can get to you the better.

