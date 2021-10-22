Hypoallergenic Synthetic Grass Creates Family-Friendly Backyard

CELINA, Texas, Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Synthetic grass has skyrocketed in popularity due to its numerous practical benefits such as low maintenance requirements and long-term cost savings. One benefit that often gets overlooked, however, is turf's hypoallergenic nature. Made with polyethylene fibers, synthetic grass is an ideal landscaping solution for those who are allergic to grass but don't want to sacrifice a lush, green backyard space. One Celina, Texas, family decided to enlist the help of Pave-N-Turf artificial grass installers to turn their backyard space into a family-friendly paradise that would keep bugs and allergies at bay all year long.

Synthetic grass installation in Celina, TX by Pave-N-Turf

Pave-N-Turf recently installed more than 950 square feet of Synthetic Grass Warehouse's

Playground artificial turf in a home in Celina, TX. TigerTurf Playground artificial grass features a dual coloring of field green and olive green blade tones and has a pile height of 1.375 inches. With a 55-ounce face weight, it is ideal for moderate to heavy foot traffic. State-of-the-art 3D curvy "W" fiber grass blades provide greater resiliency and stability than other blade shapes, making it ideal for playground applications. It's also manufactured with UV inhibitors for long-lasting color that won't fade with extended exposure to sunlight. All synthetic grass products from SGW are non-toxic, lead-free, and will drain at a rate of 30 inches of rain per hour per square yard.

Pave-N-Turf was tasked with installing synthetic grass, stones, and pavers in their client's Celina backyard in order to create an aesthetically pleasing outdoor space that would be practical and functional for the family. The clients and their children all suffer from hay fever, and so they needed a backyard landscaping solution that would avoid allergy attacks and allow the children to play comfortably. SGW's Playground was chosen because of its durability and enhanced safety in kid-friendly playground applications. They wanted a product that would be best for kids and pets but still remain lush and beautiful long-term. By opting for SGW turf, Pave-N-Turf was able to provide their clients with an extraordinary backyard that is hypoallergenic, low-maintenance, and family-friendly.

Pave-N-Turf is a family-owned and operated business that proudly delivers impeccable artificial grass installations to the Dallas-Fort Worth area. They pride themselves on their dependability, integrity, and attention to detail, offering nothing but the best service and product quality to their clients. In addition to synthetic grass landscaping, Pave-N-Turf also installs pavers, stonework, and more.

Pave-N-Turf is Synthetic Grass Warehouse's "Install of the Month" winner for October 2021.

Pave-N-Turf:

Pave-N-Turf proudly serves the Dallas-Fort Worth area, offering residential and commercial synthetic grass installation as well as hardscaping services. When you contract with Pave-N-Turf, you are getting the professionalism & expertise of 20+ years in the outdoor and landscaping industry, with a special focus in synthetic grass installation for 6+ years. You can learn more about Pave-N-Turf and view their other installations by visiting www.pave-n-turf.com . They can also be found on Facebook ( @Pave.N.Turf ) and Instagram ( @pave.n.turf ).

About Synthetic Grass Warehouse, Inc.:

Synthetic Grass Warehouse is the exclusive national distributor for TigerTurf and Everlast brands of artificial grass products. Founded in 2004, Synthetic Grass Warehouse specializes in turf products designed for landscaping, pets, putting greens, and playgrounds. SGW provides same-day shipping on all turf orders. Learn more at https://www.syntheticgrasswarehouse.com .

