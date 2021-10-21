Linxon wins substation order for data center in Pennsylvania, US

RALEIGH, N.C., Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Talen Energy has selected Linxon to deliver three greenfield substations for their Cumulus Data Center Project in Salem Township Pennsylvania.

The substations will be connected to the 2,500 megawatt (MW) Susquehanna nuclear power plant which generates carbon-free electricity. A portion of the energy from the substations will supply power to a newly designed 400,000 square foot Cumulus data center campus that will be located within close proximity to the plant.

Linxon will supply a turnkey solution utilizing products from Hitachi Energy for the 500/69 kV Gas Insulated Substation (GIS), the 230/69 kV GIS and hybrid substations, requiring fast track design, engineering, permitting, civil work, procurement, construction and commissioning activities.

"We are proud to bring our expertise to Talen Energy and thank them for their confidence in our capabilities. Our unique offering and solutions are key to providing reliable energy to our clients, especially for data centers that are essential for the ramp-up of the economy", said Stefan Reisacher, CEO of Linxon. Our substations will help to cost-efficiently increase server and network availability and underscores the enhanced value that our comprehensive offering brings to our clients."

"Talen Energy is happy to have reached an agreement with Linxon to deliver turnkey substations for our flagship Cumulus data center campus project. We are using available undeveloped land around our Susquehanna plant to create a business that will provide job opportunities and other economic benefits to the community both during the construction phase, as well as once the facility is operational. We are excited to break ground on this project and look forward to working with Linxon to deliver the critical substation installations," said Dustin Wertheimer, Vice President and Divisional CFO at Talen Energy.

Linxon commenced operations on September 1, 2018, undertaking turnkey electrical alternating current substation projects related to renewable and conventional power generation, power transmission and transportation solutions. Substations enable the efficient and reliable transmission and distribution of electricity. Within the substation, switchgear controls and protects the network from power outages and facilitates reliable electricity supply.

About Linxon

We combine Hitachi Energy's industry-leading technological knowledge and SNC-Lavalin's project management expertise to create a company dedicated to substations. As one of the leading engineering companies, we help our customers with turnkey solutions in the field of substations for power transmission, renewable energy and transportation. As a single point of contact we combine the accumulated knowhow of key-suppliers and contractors so that customers benefit from efficient solutions, increased industrial productivity and a lower environmental impact. We work to shape energy solutions to empower sustainable connectivity. linxon.com

