HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTOREYS, Encourages Novavax (NVAX) Investors with Significant Losses to Contact Firm's Attorneys Now, Firm Investigating Possible Securities Law Violations

Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) Investigation:

The U.S. government invested approximately $1.6 billion in Novavax in 2020 in the hopes it would offer a safe and effective vaccine to help protect against COVID-19.

The investigation focuses on Novavax's and senior management's past claims about the company's progress toward successful development of its COVID-19 vaccine (NVX-CoV2373), including that it has resolved manufacturing challenges.

These claims were brought into serious question on Oct. 19, 2021, when Politico flagged manufacturing problems with Novavax that could hamper the global inoculation campaign. Politico reported "the company's issues are more concerning than previously understood, according to two of the people with direct knowledge of the matter." Politico also reported "'[t]hey rushed the process,' one of the people with knowledge of the matter said. 'It's hard to make. And they can't make it.'"

This news drove the price of Novavax shares sharply lower on Oct. 20, 2021.

"We're focused on investors' losses and whether Novavax may have improperly downplayed or concealed its vaccine manufacturing problems," said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

