BEDGEAR Joins Novant Health Charlotte Marathon as Official Pillow Partner

FARMINGDALE, N.Y., Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Novant Health Charlotte Marathon welcomes BEDGEAR®, the brand of Performance® that provides innovative bedding by focusing on an active lifestyle and well-being, as the event's Official Pillow Partner. BEDGEAR is the USA-based manufacturer of award-winning Performance pillows and bedding engineered to enhance recovery. The two-year agreement provides BEDGEAR with unique opportunities to improve local athletes' experiences through product placement with Marathon Ambassadors, as well as rest and recovery content distributed through the RunCharlotte platforms.

"A key part of our mission is to encourage and support healthy lifestyle choices," said Novant Health Charlotte Marathon Race Director Tim Rhodes. "Sleep, rest, and recovery are just as important to that equation as your training plan and food choices."

Rhodes said BEDGEAR's commitment to supporting healthy lifestyles, sustainability, and its advanced sleep technologies, which maximize airflow, make the partnership a natural fit for the Novant Health Charlotte Marathon audience.

"Runners, athletes and those with active lifestyles of all levels look to BEDGEAR's breathable bedding products because they are personally fit to a consumer based on body type, sleep position and temperature preference," said BEDGEAR's Director of Product Marketing and Communications, Christopher Leary. "Charlotte-area runners know BEDGEAR products can improve their performance since our sleep solutions are engineered with fabrics that not only maximize airflow but also are moisture wicking and instant cooling to help the body naturally regulate its temperature so they Wake Ready™."

Almost a dozen BEDGEAR employees from the company's Rock Hill, South Carolina and Farmingdale, New York offices will be participating in this year's marathon. Also, BEDGEAR has a history and personal connection with Novant Health. The Mid-Atlantic Emergency Medical Associates (MEMA) provides emergency medicine physician services to several Novant hospitals. In May 2020, the BEDGEAR Foundation, BEDGEAR's registered 501(c)3 arm, donated KN95 respirator masks and the brand's Performance pillows to MEMA in response to the global COVID-19 pandemic. Joanna York, MD, a pediatric emergency medicine specialist with MEMA, informed her stepson, BEDGEAR Vice President of Operations Evan York, about how the front lines hospital team needed proper rest and recovery during this time to keep up with supporting public health needs.

Runners and subscribers to "That Running Email" can expect to see learn more about sleep and recovery through partnered content with BEDGEAR. Rhodes will also share his personal experiences with BEDGEAR product on upcoming episodes of the "Running Around Charlotte" podcast.

About RunCharlotte and the Novant Health Charlotte Marathon

RunCharlotte is Charlotte's home for the resources, inspiration, and experiences to guide you along your running journey, with more than 25 years of experience producing, promoting, timing, and scoring events of all types. Since 2005, the Novant Health Charlotte Marathon has capped the local road racing season. The event and its participants have contributed nearly $200,000 to support programs at Novant Health's Hemby Children's Hospital.

For more information and registration for the Nov. 13, 2021, event, visit thecharlottemarathon.com.

About BEDGEAR

Launched in 2009, BEDGEAR® is the brand of Performance® that provides innovative bedding by focusing on an active lifestyle and well-being. BEDGEAR's sleep solutions are engineered with fabrics that are moisture wicking and instant cooling and maximize airflow to allow the body to naturally regulate its temperature. With a core belief of One Size Does Not Fit All™, BEDGEAR has redefined the way people view sleep by developing interactive in-store experiences and breathable bedding products that are personally fit to a consumer based on specific factors, including body type, sleep position and temperature. BEDGEAR is dedicated to integrating environmental responsibility into product development to ensure less returned goods are being sent to landfills. BEDGEAR is essential to the rest and recovery routines of professional athletes and active people who need to maximize their sleep. A proud manufacturer in the USA, BEDGEAR offers mattresses, pillows, sheets, blankets, pet beds as well as travel, kids and baby products that often feature removable and washable covers to maintain a clean and healthy sleep environment. BEDGEAR is represented in more than 4,000 retail stores across the globe and has earned more than 220 U.S. and worldwide patents, trademark registrations and pending applications. Sleep Fuels Everything®! Learn more at bedgear.com.

About BEDGEAR FOUNDATION

BEDGEAR Foundation, BEDGEAR's registered 501(c)3 arm, is where the public is encouraged to make a monetary donation, which the BEDGEAR team then uses to buy raw materials for medical supplies, for instance, and transports the final products to their destinations. Over the years, the BEDGEAR Foundation has donated bedding essentials to the first responders at fire stations and participated in natural disaster recovery efforts, including Hurricane Harvey in Texas and Louisiana and Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico as well as the wildfires that devastated the Northern California counties.

