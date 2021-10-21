Bazelet™ advances non-psychoactive cannabis with Cornell University through its 2021 Fiber and Dual-Purpose Trials

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- (OTC: NBCO), Bazelet Health Systems, a wholly owned subsidiary of Neon Bloom, is proud to announce three of its industrial cannabis genetics were top performers in the "2021 Fiber and Dual-Purpose Strip Trials" conducted by Cornell University in Geneva, New York. According to Cornell's report on the trials, Bazelet genetics outperformed all others, highlighting unmatched seed weight, germination rates, plant density per ft2 and plant height.

Bazelet Health Systems leads the scientific, medical, and regulatory communities with the world’s first patented, federally legal, non-psychoactive, THC Free, therapeutic cannabis products.

"We are proud of our work with Dr. Larry Smart and Cornell University, continuing the development of non-psychoactive, therapeutic, and industrial cannabis genetics in New York State. We are breeding from varieties that are registered and approved globally, including by the EU and AOSCA, as well as new genetics that utilize [CRISPR]Cas9 to further advance our unique cannabis plants and expect these advances will transform global food supply chains." said David Grand, Bazelet's Chief Research Officer.

The report indicates Bazelet genetics had a seed weight more than 20% greater than the next place finisher and seed germination rates reached 88%. As a finished plant, a stand count of 20 plants per ft2 was reported, almost two times more than others and the three Bazelet plant varieties grew to heights 1.5x taller than other varieties.

Michael Elzufon, Bazelet's Chief Strategy Officer added "Our participation in the Cornell Trails emphasize our unwavering conviction regarding the development of reliable, safe, legal, profitable cannabis. They also further validate years of Bazelet's scientific work that is leading to next generation super foods derived from very therapeutic, non-psychoactive cannabis. Additionally, Bazelet's sponsored research with Cornell will advance non-psychoactive industrial cannabis plants that will be substantial economic drivers for New York State agriculture, business and industry."

About: Bazelet™ is revolutionizing the field of cannabis genome engineering and sequencing and is leading the scientific, medical, and regulatory communities with the world's first patented, federally legal, non-psychoactive, therapeutic, and industrial cannabis plants and ingredients for Food, Beverage, Drug, Cosmetic and Tobacco applications. Bazelet™ is patenting several novel products it will introduce in the US and several export markets in early 2022, or sooner.

Disclaimer: This Press Release is for informational purposes, contains forward-looking statements based on current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions with information available to us as of the date hereof and involve risks and uncertainties. This Press Release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of offers to buy any securities of any entity. Actual results may differ materially from those stated or implied in such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our expectations, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future and can be identified by forward-looking words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "should," "would" or similar words. We assume no obligation to update the information included in this Press Release, whether a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

