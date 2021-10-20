Trimble Connect Expands Capabilities with Support for Augmented Reality on Mobile Devices Trimble Connect AR Brings the Power of Augmented Reality (AR) to More Users on the Jobsite

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB) announced today the expansion of its mixed-reality offerings with the addition of the Trimble® Connect® AR app. Connect AR is an augmented reality app that gives building construction workers even greater accessibility to 3D models in the field. The app runs on Android and iOS tablets and smartphones. With Connect AR, users can leverage augmented reality, field-oriented construction workflows and constructible 3D models from different sources to transform daily work such as assembly and inspections.

Connect AR is an extension of the Trimble Connect for Mobile app. It integrates with Trimble Connect and the Trimble mixed-reality portfolio, making teams more collaborative, and enabling workers in the field to get more value from constructible 3D models. Trimble Connect is a powerful cloud-based collaboration platform that empowers teams involved in the design, construction and operation of buildings.

"The ability to view a digital model at scale, on site and in context from a mobile device is a game changer," said Martin Holmgren, general manager, Building Construction Field Solutions at Trimble. "Anyone on a jobsite with Connect AR and a smartphone or tablet can now easily identify clashes, verify as-builts and collaborate to quickly resolve issues."

Connect AR makes augmented reality more accessible to more people on the jobsite. Project managers, engineers and contractors now have the ability to visualize 3D BIM models in the real world to make complex situations, such as design reviews, issue resolution, and health and safety matters more intuitive and collaborative. Using Trimble Connect, augmented reality screenshots captured in Connect AR can be shared with the wider project team. This data can then be used for subsequent Requests for Information (RFIs), punchlists and checklists.

To quickly and easily position the model in the real world, a network of QR code markers are generated in Trimble Connect, and can be placed around the jobsite using either a Trimble Robotic Total Station or a manual method. Users can then accurately compare as-built construction to the digital design, which speeds up QA/QC inspections and enables immediate decision making by project stakeholders. In addition, the ability to measure distances and areas between real and virtual objects can provide valuable information to supplement issue reports or estimates.

Trimble's mixed-reality portfolio is part of the Trimble Connected Construction ecosystem. Connecting contractors from different trades and in all phases of the construction lifecycle enables more automated layout and fabrication. This is directly driven by constructible data, reducing the need for data conversions and the potential for error. Using constructible data and real-time collaboration, project stakeholders can work together seamlessly, optimizing the design, build and operate lifecycle.

Availability

Trimble Connect AR is now available globally from Trimble and BuildingPoint™ distribution partners. For more information, visit: fieldtech.trimble.com/connectar .

About Trimble Construction

Trimble is developing technology, software and services that drive the digital transformation of construction with solutions that span the entire architecture, engineering and construction (AEC) industry. Empowering teams across the construction lifecycle, Trimble's innovative approach improves coordination and collaboration between stakeholders, teams, phases and processes. Trimble's Connected Construction strategy gives users control of their operations with best-in-class solutions and a common data environment. By automating work and transforming workflows, Trimble is enabling construction professionals to improve productivity, quality, transparency, safety, sustainability and deliver each project with confidence. For more information, visit: construction.trimble.com .

About Trimble

Trimble is an industrial technology company transforming the way the world works by delivering solutions that enable our customers to thrive. Core technologies in positioning, modeling, connectivity and data analytics connect the digital and physical worlds to improve productivity, quality, safety, transparency and sustainability. From purpose-built products to enterprise lifecycle solutions, Trimble is transforming industries such as agriculture, construction, geospatial and transportation. For more information about Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB), visit: www.trimble.com.

