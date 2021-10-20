Group Five enhances its annual Equity Compensation Administration Benchmarking Study by adding value measurement; Morgan Stanley at Work through E*TRADE and Equity Edge Online®, receives Highest Value, Overall Satisfaction, and Net Promoter Score.

Group Five Releases 2021 Results for Equity Compensation Plan Services Group Five enhances its annual Equity Compensation Administration Benchmarking Study by adding value measurement; Morgan Stanley at Work through E*TRADE and Equity Edge Online®, receives Highest Value, Overall Satisfaction, and Net Promoter Score.

NOVATO, Calif., Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Group Five's 2021 Equity Compensation Administration Benchmarking Study measured value for the first time, giving study participants both the opportunity to assess the value they receive from their service provider and to explain in detail from their perspective how service providers can add greater value. These additional measurements help service providers identify opportunities to improve their offering and better meet the needs of plan sponsors.



The study reveals that plan sponsors find the greatest value in a provider who continually invests in technology that is easy to use, provides client support personnel who proactively engage with clients when issues arise, and provides responsive service to both the company and their plan participants at a fair price.

"With this added measurement of value, we are able to bring the full picture of service delivery and decision-making into focus for service providers and plan sponsors, so the quality of service and technology solutions can continue to rise," says Kathy Huston, President of Group Five.



Value is measured in the study using a 0-to-10 scale, with 10 labeled "extremely valuable" and 0 labeled "not at all valuable," and results are reported as an average score. Equity Edge Online received the highest value rating at 8.80, followed by Charles Schwab at 8.67 and UBS at 8.58.



Morgan Stanley at Work through its Equity Edge Online platform also received the highest Net Promoter Score (NPS)* at 73, followed by Fidelity at 55, and Charles Schwab at 48. In addition, Equity Edge Online achieved the highest overall satisfaction rating at 95% favorable, followed by Fidelity at 92% and Charles Schwab at 90%. A favorable response is a 4 or 5 on a 1-to-5 scale.

Brian McDonald, Head of Morgan Stanley at Work, added, "As employees increasingly seek equity compensation as a means to have a stake in the game with their employer, plan sponsors need the tools and talent at their disposal to scale their plan, inform their participants, and generally drive engagement and satisfaction. We are humbled to once again see Equity Edge Online take the top spot across a myriad of key metrics, as they demonstrate our ability to meet client needs amid a significant period of transformation in our industry."

"We are pleased with our overall Group Five ratings this year, and the ability to maintain the highest ranking in programs and tools supporting participants' overall financial wellness," said Mark Haggerty, Head of Fidelity's Stock Plan Services. "We know that making the administration platform incredibly easy to use, delivery of technology improvements, and participants' financial well-being are among what sponsors care about most. Delivering this end-to-end value is what we believe differentiates us from other providers. So, to be recognized by our clients with many of the industry's top ratings, and number one for overall plan participant service for 11 consecutive years, is an honor," says Haggerty.

Now in its 23rd year, Group Five's annual study includes responses from 961 U.S. public companies who use a third party to manage equity compensation award recordkeeping and execution of plan participant transactions. The study is the only independent forum for plan sponsors to confidentially make their opinions and priorities known to service providers.

A complimentary summary of the study results is available for download on Group Five's website.

Founded in 1990, Group Five Inc. is a corporate services research firm. Group Five, a leader in business-to-business loyalty and satisfaction research, is best known for research in equity compensation plan administration and shareholder services.

*NPS®, Net Promoter® & Net Promoter® Score are a registered trademark of Fred Reichheld, Satmetrix, and Bain & Company. Net Promoter Scores range from -100 to +100 based upon the difference between the percent of promoter and detractor scores.

