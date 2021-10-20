Callan Announces Record Number of New Employee Shareholders

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Callan, a leading institutional investment consulting firm, announced that 22 employees were invited to become new shareholders of the firm this month. With the addition of these employees — a record number of additions in a single year — more than 60% of Callan's employees are shareholders, reinforcing Callan's ongoing commitment to broadly distribute employee ownership.

"I'm thrilled that nearly two-thirds of our employees are now owners of the firm," said Callan CEO and Chief Research Officer Greg Allen. "This sets us up to maintain our independence and stability as an organization for decades to come. It's good for our clients and empowering for our employees."

With the addition of this year's 22 new shareholders:

41% of Callan's shareholders are women

26% identify as diverse/minority

92% are not at the executive level

At Callan, qualifying for employee ownership is not tied to department or seniority. Consideration depends on how well employees demonstrate a commitment to the investment consulting industry and the pursuit of Callan's five core values, which include keeping client interests paramount, supporting fellow colleagues, committing to quality and collaboration, working with integrity and inclusiveness, and honoring every commitment.

"We recognized a long time ago we'd need broad equity ownership among employees to retain our independence and attract talent," said Callan Executive Chairman and former CEO Ron Peyton. "While we know we have more room for improvement, we're proud of the significant increase in equity owners who identify as women and/or diverse. Our founder Ed Callan, who championed diversity in our industry, would be delighted by that."

Callan was founded as an employee-owned investment consulting firm in 1973. Ever since, we have empowered institutional clients with creative, customized investment solutions backed by proprietary research, exclusive data, and ongoing education. Today, Callan advises on more than $3 trillion in total fund sponsor assets, which makes it among the largest independently owned investment consulting firms in the U.S. Callan uses a client-focused consulting model to serve pension and defined contribution plan sponsors, endowments, foundations, independent investment advisers, investment managers, and other asset owners. Callan has six offices throughout the U.S. Learn more at callan.com.

