If You Purchased Tom's of Maine Deodorant or Toothpaste, on or after September 24, 2015 in California, New York, or Florida, a Class Action Lawsuit May Affect Your Rights

SEATTLE, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- JND Legal Administration announces a notice of pendency in a class action lawsuit alleging claims against Colgate-Palmolive Co. and Tom's of Maine, Inc. for allegedly mislabeling and selling deodorant and toothpaste products as "Natural." You may be affected by this class action lawsuit.

The lawsuit is called de Lacour v. Colgate-Palmolive Co., Case No. 16-cv-08364-KMW., and is in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York. The Court decided this lawsuit should be a class action on behalf of a "Class," or group of people, that could include you. This notice summarizes your rights and options. More information is in a detailed notice available at www.lawsuit-toms.com. If you're included, you have to decide whether to stay in the Class and be bound by the results, or ask to be excluded and keep your right to sue Colgate-Palmolive Co. and Tom's of Maine, Inc. There is no money available now and no guarantee that there will be.

ARE YOU AFFECTED?

The Class includes all persons who purchased Tom's of Maine deodorant and/or toothpaste products on or after September 24, 2015 in the states of New York, California, or Florida. If you purchased Tom's of Maine deodorant or toothpaste on or after September 24, 2015 in New York, California, or Florida, you are a Class Member, and your rights may be affected.

WHO ARE THE DEFENDANTS?

The Defendants are Colgate-Palmolive Co. and Tom's of Maine, Inc.

WHAT IS THIS CASE ABOUT?

Purchasers of Tom's of Maine deodorant and toothpaste have sued Colgate-Palmolive Co. and Tom's of Maine, Inc. (collectively "Defendants"), alleging that they misrepresented that the deodorant and toothpaste products are "Natural," when they allegedly contain non-natural ingredients. The Plaintiffs are generally asking Defendants to provide a monetary recovery to the Class for damages resulting from the alleged mislabeling of the Tom's of Maine deodorant and toothpaste products as "Natural." Plaintiffs also seek to obtain all such relief to which they may be entitled pursuant to New York, California, and Florida law, including, without limitation, actual, statutory, and punitive damages.

Defendants stand by their "Natural" labeling, deny that they misrepresent the ingredients in Tom's of Maine deodorant and toothpaste, and deny any wrongdoing. The Court has not decided whether the Plaintiffs' claims have any merit. Over the course of the suit, and possibly at a trial, the lawyers for the Plaintiffs will have to prove their case.

WHO REPRESENTS YOU?

The Court appointed the law firm of Bursor & Fisher, P.A. to represent you as "Class Counsel." You may hire your own lawyer to appear in Court for you if you wish; however, if you do, you will be responsible for paying that lawyer on your behalf. Anne de Lacour, Andrea Wright, and Loree Moran are the named Plaintiffs and appointed as the "Class Representatives."

WHAT ARE YOUR OPTIONS?

You have a choice of whether to stay in the Class or not, and you must decide this now. If you stay in the Class, you will be legally bound by all orders and judgments of the Court, and you won't be able to sue, or continue to sue, Colgate-Palmolive Co. or Tom's of Maine, Inc. as part of any other lawsuit involving the same claims that are in this lawsuit. If money or benefits are obtained, you will be notified about how to get a share. To stay in the Class, you do not have to do anything now.

If you ask to be excluded from the Class, you cannot get any money or benefits from this lawsuit if any are awarded, but you will keep any rights to sue the Colgate-Palmolive Co. or Tom's of Maine, Inc. for these claims, now or in the future, and will not be bound by any orders or judgments of the Court. To ask to be excluded, send a letter to the address below that indicates you want to be excluded from this lawsuit. This letter must actually be received by the addressee on or before January 13, 2022. Include your name, address, and telephone number.

HOW CAN YOU GET MORE INFORMATION?

If you have questions or want a detailed notice or other documents about this lawsuit and your rights, visit www.lawsuit-toms.com. You may also contact Class Counsel by email at info@bursor.com, or by writing to: Tom's of Maine Litigation, c/o JND Legal Administration, P.O. Box 91398, Seattle, WA 98111.

