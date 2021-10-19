Exxact Partners with SoftIron to Provide Ceph-based Software Defined Storage Solutions

FREMONT, Calif., Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Exxact Corporation; a leading provider of high-performance computing (HPC), artificial intelligence (AI), and data center solutions; and SoftIron®, the world-leader in task-specific data infrastructure solutions; today announced their partnership to create solutions for the modern-day enterprise that make software-defined storage (SDS) simple.

Data center infrastructure is rapidly evolving to meet the needs of the increasingly complex, modern-day enterprise. Competitive advantage relies on an operation that is agile, reliable, and scalable, without sacrificing performance, efficiency, security, and usability. With SoftIron HyperDrive, Exxact can design and build appliance-based solutions from the ground up to ensure every component works at its peak, seamlessly and optimally with everything else in a wire speed chain.

No Better Way to Unleash the Power and Utility of Ceph than HyperDrive

SoftIron's flagship HyperDrive enterprise storage solution is purpose-built to optimize the performance of Ceph—the leading open-source SDS platform, renowned for its durability, robust resilience, and infinite scalability. Supporting block, file, and object storage, Ceph is the ultimate storage solution for enterprises looking to future-proof their data center infrastructure. Further, HyperDrive facilitates simple, straightforward cluster management, so that organizations do not need an in-house Ceph expert to achieve great results. This means any organization at any scale can benefit from Ceph, fully able to adapt and grow their solution as they need.

"Exxact is proud to be an accredited SoftIron partner, authorized to offer and support our customers with fully integrated data center solutions," said Andrew Nelson, VP of Technology at Exxact Corporation "By partnering with SoftIron, we are able to offer superior, scalable, task-specific appliances that are undeniably easy to use with an intuitive management interface, delivering effortless usability and streamlined operations."

"End users in HPC environments now have access to a powerhouse partnership in SoftIron and Exxact Corporation," says Phil Crocker, VP Channel and Business Development at SoftIron. "Our cutting-edge data infrastructure platform, coupled with Exxact's deep domain expertise and outstanding, customer-centric reputation delivers world-class expertise, technology and support. We're incredibly proud to be supported by Exxact Corporation and we look forward to helping organisations maximise the value of their data together."

About Exxact Corporation

Exxact develops and manufactures innovative computing platforms and solutions that include workstation, server, cluster, and storage products developed for Deep Learning, Life Sciences, HPC, Big Data, Cloud, Visualization, Video Wall, and AV applications. With a full range of engineering and logistics services, including consultancy, initial solution validation, manufacturing, implementation, and support, Exxact enables their customers to solve complex computing challenges, meet product development deadlines, improve resource utilization, reduce energy consumption, and maintain a competitive edge. Visit Exxact Corporation at www.exxactcorp.com .

About SoftIron®

SoftIron is the world-leader in task-specific data center solutions. SoftIron proudly embraces a unique, task-specific approach to design and manufacturing, which means they've engineered their hardware with the singular purpose of optimizing specific open-source software for the task at hand, like Ceph. The outcome is spectacular results through specialization, highly integrated hardware and software, and end-to-end support. And, unlike other vendors - because they design and build from the ground up - they are the only ones able to offer secure provenance: the peace of mind that comes with transparent supply chain processes. All of which is delivered in an incredibly easy-to-use, scalable, and turn-key solution for the enterprise.

