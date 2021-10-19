Brother International Corporation Collaborates with Disney to Celebrate the Release of Disney's Encanto with Embroidery Designs, Sewing, Embroidery and Crafting Accessories, and Movie Premiere Sweepstakes Sewing, Embroidery and Crafting Accessories and Embroidery Creations include Disney's Encanto iBroidery Digital Embroidery Designs, Embroidery Thread Pack and Brother three-piece Disney's Encanto Faceplates for Customizing Brother Sewing and Embroidery Machines

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of Disney's anticipated release of the film Encanto, Brother International has announced a lineup of Disney's Encanto-themed accessories and designs to inspire crafters, makers and sewers alike. Sewing, embroidery, quilting and crafting hobbyists can draw inspiration from Disney's Encanto's emphasis on the importance of family and creating together ahead of the film's release in theaters on November 24, 2021. As part of Disney's Encanto and Brother collaboration, Brother is also hosting a sweepstakes to provide one lucky fan tickets to the movie premiere in Los Angeles, California.

"In collaboration with Disney to celebrate Disney's Encanto film, we're thrilled to announce sewing, embroidery and crafting accessories to encourage consumers to create at home and celebrate the story inspired by Colombia," said Shannon Sullivan, Vice President, Home Appliance Division, of Brother International Corporation. "The filmmakers and costume designers brought the inspired designs to life through the characters' attire, and with this line up of sewing, embroidery and crafting accessories, we're proud to continue offering products and designs inspired by cultural touchstones. The importance of family, creativity and magic is a natural tie-in for this collaboration between Disney and Brother."

Disney's Encanto sewing, embroidery and crafting accessories will be available starting in November on Brother-USA.com and in select retailers nationwide.

Brother Sewing, Embroidery and Crafting Accessories :

Brother Genuine Accessories are the ideal complement to Brother machines, from different weights of fabric stabilizers to multi-piece threading kits. Whether your passion is sewing, embroidery, or quilting, Brother has an assortment of accessories and designs to help unlock your imagination through the magic of Disney's Encanto, for hobbyists, entrepreneurs, and Disney enthusiasts alike. For your next home décor project, holiday gift-giving, or stylish homemade apparel, choose Brother Genuine Accessories.

For the Combination Sewing & Embroidery Line Up:

Disney's Encanto iBroidery Digital Embroidery Designs : Ten Disney's Encanto embroidery files will be available for purchase through Brother's Ten Disney'sembroidery files will be available for purchase through Brother's iBroidery.com featuring unique designs and characters to bring the film to life through your latest craft projects.

Brother Disney's Encanto 12-pc Embroidery Thread Kit (ETPENCTO12) : Create beautiful, embroidered projects with the Brother Disney's Encanto 12-pc Embroidery Thread Kit. When it's time to make the ordinary extraordinary, the vibrant and beautiful Brother Disney's Encanto 12-pc Embroidery Thread Kit is perfect for adding an eye-catching splash of color to home décor designs or even to your next upcycling garment project! These 100% durable, top-quality polyester threads work on a variety of different fabrics and have been specially designed and tested for Brother Embroidery Machines. With over 600 yards per spool, the 12-pc Embroidery Thread Kit is ideal for starting any fun, colorful embroidery project and has twelve great colors to choose from including: Seacrest, Wisteria Violet, Peacock Blue, Violet, Hazelnut, Lime Green, Deep Rose, Harvest Gold, Khaki, Reddish Brown, Pumpkin, and Brownstone.

Brother 3-pc Disney's Encanto Faceplates (SA ENCANTO FP) : These vivid faceplates are decorated with bright floral shades and have fun, vibrant images of birds and assorted wildlife weaving in and out of the colors. Give your Brother embroidery machine an eye-catching makeover with the 3-pc Disney's Encanto Faceplate kit and get ready to meet the Madrigals when Disney's Encanto launches. The Disney Encanto faceplates are compatible with the Disney Innov-ís NS1750D, SE625, SE600, LB5000, LB7000 and LB5000M/S combination sewing and embroidery machines.

Experience the Magic Sweepstakes* and Family Magic Contests:

In addition to the release of the Brother Disney's Encanto sewing, embroidery and crafting accessories, Brother kicks off a sweepstakes to provide one lucky fan and a guest tickets to attend the Disney's Encanto World Premiere in Los Angeles, CA starting Tuesday, October 19, 2021. In addition to the sweepstake, follow along on social media for more contests** for even more chances to win Brother Disney licensed products and Disney's Encanto accessories. No purchase necessary. Void where prohibited. To learn more and enter, visit Brother's social media pages via Instagram or Facebook at @BrotherSews and @BrotherCraftsUSA.

Visit Brother-USA.com/home/sewing-embroidery/series/Encanto to learn more.

ABOUT DISNEY'S ENCANTO

Walt Disney Animation Studios' "Encanto" tells the tale of an extraordinary family, the Madrigals, who live hidden in the mountains of Colombia, in a magical house, in a vibrant town, in a wondrous, charmed place called an Encanto. The magic of the Encanto has blessed every child in the family with a unique gift from super strength to the power to heal—every child except one, Mirabel (voice of Stephanie Beatriz). But when she discovers that the magic surrounding the Encanto is in danger, Mirabel decides that she, the only ordinary Madrigal, might just be her exceptional family's last hope. Releasing on Nov. 24, 2021, the film features all-new songs by Emmy®, GRAMMY® and Tony Award® winner Lin-Manuel Miranda ("Hamilton," "Moana") and is directed by Byron Howard ("Zootopia," "Tangled") and Jared Bush (co-director "Zootopia"), co-directed by Charise Castro Smith (writer "The Death of Eva Sofia Valdez"), and produced by Clark Spencer and Yvett Merino; Bush and Castro Smith are screenwriters on the film.

ABOUT BROTHER INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION

Brother International Corporation has earned its reputation as a leading supplier of innovative products for the home sewing and crafting enthusiast. Through a growing network of sewing machine dealers and retail outlets nationwide, Brother offers a full line of home sewing machines, from basic to top-of-the-line sewing and embroidery machines. Brother also offers a full line of electronic cutting machines and accessories. The company is recognized for its high-quality, state-of-the-art machines and accessories, offering ease of use and flexibility at affordable prices. Brother International Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of Brother Industries Ltd. With worldwide sales approaching $6 billion, this global manufacturer was started more than 100 years ago. Brother offers a diversified product line that includes fax machines, Multi-Function Center machines, P-touch Labeling Systems and both color and mono laser printers for home, office, and industry. Bridgewater, New Jersey is the corporate headquarters for Brother in the Americas. It has fully integrated sales, marketing services, manufacturing, and research and development capabilities located in the U.S. In addition to its headquarters, Brother has facilities in California, Illinois, and Tennessee, as well as subsidiaries in Canada, Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Peru, and Mexico. For more information, visit www.Brother.com.

*No purchase necessary. Void where prohibited. Movie premiere sweepstakes open to California residents who live within a 50-mile radius of Los Angeles, California. Must be 18 years or older. Contest ends 10/27/21. Limit 1 entry per person. Official Rules available at https://www.brother-usa.com/home/sewing-embroidery/series/encanto/sweepstakes.

** No purchase necessary. Void where prohibited. Only open to legal residents of the United States and Puerto Rico. Must be 18 years or older. Contest ends 11/14/21. Limit 1 entry per person. Official Rules available at https://www.brother-usa.com/home/sewing-embroidery/series/encanto/sweepstakes.

