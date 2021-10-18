KBR Awarded $127 Million Contract to Advance Transportation Innovation for the Public Good

HOUSTON, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- KBR (NYSE: KBR) has been awarded a $126.7 million recompete by the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) Volpe National Transportation Systems Center for Mission Information Technology Support (MITS) Services in Cambridge, Massachusetts to modernize technical, logistical, and safety-related transportation systems.

This award builds on KBR's 11 years of work at the Volpe Center to advance transportation innovation for the public good.

Under the terms of the hybrid cost-plus, time-and-materials contract, KBR will deliver technical support to the Volpe Center, which provides solutions to meet 21st century challenges, such as modernization efforts in physical safety, cybersecurity, environmental impacts, and traffic management.

This work is expected to be performed over four years with KBR providing mission-critical information technology, software and systems engineering for all modes of transportation for several government entities, including the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, Federal Highway Administration, National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), Department of Defense, and Department of Interior.

Projects will focus on safety management and human factors; air traffic management and operations; infrastructure systems and technology; and transportation environmental impact assessments. KBR will utilize its unique capabilities in cloud services, modern web frameworks, modeling and simulation techniques, agile and DevSecOps development, big data, analytics, as well as artificial intelligence and machine learning to carry out this work.

"KBR is excited for the opportunity to continue partnering with the Volpe Center to provide the support required to build a safer and more resilient 21st century transportation system," said Stuart Bradie, KBR President and Chief Executive Officer.

"For years, KBR has helped to solve complex transportation challenges by anticipating emerging transportation issues and objectively addressing the nation's most pressing needs. This win is one more step on our path to providing a better, more sustainable tomorrow for communities around the world," Bradie concluded.

For decades, KBR has provided construction and software engineering to key infrastructure systems across all modes of U.S. transportation, the UK Ministry of Defense, and other government entities. Some major project highlights from recent innovation efforts for the Volpe Center demonstrate KBR's contribution to modernize the industry:

Developed the FAA Safety Assurance System, a web application with millions of lines of code to improve aviation safety and oversight.

Developed a deep-learning system to validate the performance of the MobileEye collision avoidance system to detect pedestrians in front of moving vehicles.

Modernized the NHTSA Artemis system used to identify and address potential safety defects in motor vehicles and inform recall actions.

Conducted a big-data pilot project that uses machine learning methods to estimate crash risk and reportable traffic crashes to help emergency responders, traffic management centers, and law enforcement proactively allocate resources

Designed and implemented the National Airspace System Common Reference (NCR) system that translates FAA System Wide Information Management data into geo-referenced data. NCR helps the FAA provide essential data to air traffic operations in the national air space.

For more than 100 years, KBR has advanced the priorities of the U.S. government and related commercial entities. As the team behind the mission, KBR provides high-end services and expertise in scientific research, systems engineering, data analytics, and mission operations around the globe. KBR solves its customers most pressing challenges today and tomorrow.

About KBR

We deliver science, technology and engineering solutions to governments and companies around the world. KBR employs approximately 29,000 people worldwide with customers in more than 80 countries and operations in 40 countries.

KBR is proud to work with its customers across the globe to provide technology, value-added services, and long-term operations and maintenance services to ensure consistent delivery with predictable results. At KBR, We Deliver.

Visit www.kbr.com

Forward Looking Statement

The statements in this press release that are not historical statements, including statements regarding future financial performance, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the company's control that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the significant adverse impacts on economic and market conditions of the COVID-19 pandemic and the company's ability to respond to the resulting challenges and business disruption; the recent dislocation of the global energy market;; the company's ability to manage its liquidity; the outcome of and the publicity surrounding audits and investigations by domestic and foreign government agencies and legislative bodies; potential adverse proceedings by such agencies and potential adverse results and consequences from such proceedings; changes in capital spending by the company's customers; the company's ability to obtain contracts from existing and new customers and perform under those contracts; structural changes in the industries in which the company operates; escalating costs associated with and the performance of fixed-fee projects and the company's ability to control its cost under its contracts; claims negotiations and contract disputes with the company's customers; changes in the demand for or price of oil and/or natural gas; protection of intellectual property rights; compliance with environmental laws; changes in government regulations and regulatory requirements; compliance with laws related to income taxes; unsettled political conditions, war and the effects of terrorism; foreign operations and foreign exchange rates and controls; the development and installation of financial systems; the possibility of cyber and malware attacks; increased competition for employees; the ability to successfully complete and integrate acquisitions; and operations of joint ventures, including joint ventures that are not controlled by the company.

KBR's most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, any subsequent Form 10-Qs and 8-Ks, and other U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings discuss some of the important risk factors that KBR has identified that may affect the business, results of operations and financial condition. Except as required by law, KBR undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE KBR, Inc.