Cut Costs & Emissions with ONYX Gasoline-to-Propane Conversion Kits Now available for John Deere HPX & TX Gator utility vehicles

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C., Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Clean power technology innovator ONYX Systems announced the availability of near zero emission propane conversion kits for John Deere Gator utility vehicles, benefiting operators with lower fuel costs, ultra-low emissions, and increased productivity.

The EPA & CARB certified kits fit TX and HPX John Deere Gators manufactured after 2015 and are available for installation at participating John Deere dealers.

"ONYX propane conversion kits and propane engine systems have provided hundreds of landscapers, colleges, parks, and municipalities a reliable and clean solution for their commercial mowers that reduces operating costs around $1.00 per operating hour per machine," said Jeremy Hahne, VP of Sales at ONYX.

"These same entities can now convert their Gator fleets to an environmentally friendly, lower cost, and more reliable fuel."

The kits are available for installation through participating dealers. To learn more please visit www.onyxsolutions.com.

About ONYX Systems, LLC

Dedicated to a cleaner planet, ONYX provides technology to help power a cleaner future. ONYX products utilize near zero and zero emission technologies to ensure clean, safe, and reliable solutions for commercial operators. For additional information see www.onyxsolutions.com.

ONYX engineers product specific gasoline-to-propane conversion kits for a wide range of industrial products, reducing operator costs and delivering environmentally friendly solutions.

Media Contacts:

Stuart Proctor/Vice President of Marketing

ONYX Systems, LLC

stuart@onyxsolutions.com

Headquarters:

ONYX Systems, LLC

12703 Commerce Station Drive, Suite 200

Huntersville, NC 28078

(704) 827-9368

