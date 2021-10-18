Allegiant Announces Vote To Ratify Maintenace Technicians Contract With International Brotherhood Of Teamsters

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT) today announces that maintenance technician and related employees represented by the International Brotherhood of Teamsters (IBT) have voted to ratify their first collective bargaining agreement with the company.

"The work of our maintenance team is central to the safe and seamless operations our customers depend upon," said Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr., Allegiant chairman and chief executive officer. "We appreciate the dedication, skill and professionalism they bring to our company each day, and with today's agreement look towards future growth and success together."

The contract is effective from the date of ratification - October 26, 2021 – for a five-year term. Allegiant currently employs 415 maintenance technician and related employees – a group which includes line and heavy maintenance technicians, as well as stores employees and some administrative maintenance staff.

The process of negotiating a first collective bargaining agreement for Allegiant maintenance technician and related employees began in January 2019. The parties had temporarily suspended negotiations due to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, and talks resumed in September 2020. The International Brotherhood of Teamsters was most recently certified as the group's exclusive representative on March 7, 2018.

