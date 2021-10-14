SWAIA Announces New Board Appointments In Advance of Centennial Year

SANTA FE, N.M., Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Southwestern Association for Indian Arts (SWAIA) is pleased to announce the appointment of its newly elected executive committee and board members. L. Stephanie Poston (Sandia Pueblo), who has served on the board for the past 4 years, as well as a previous term from 2010 – 2015 has been elected Board Chair. Poston succeeds Tom Teegarden and brings years of experience as a communications leader within the Native American community.
"I am honored to work collaboratively to usher in the Centennial of the prestigious Indian Market. We are a diverse board with a common commitment to SWAIA's mission: bringing Native arts to the world by inspiring artistic excellence, fostering education and creating meaningful partnerships. I want to thank Tom Teegarden for navigating the pandemic waters and creating a pathway for Centennial," said Poston.
Bill Lomax (Gitxsan), Vice President, Goldman Sachs' Investment Management Division, will serve as the board's Vice-Chair. Scott Malouf was elected treasurer and Angelique Albert (Confederated Salish & Kootenai Tribes) will act as secretary.
SWAIA also inducted new board members Russell Sanchez (San Ildefonso Pueblo), Elias Gallegos, Patricia Marroquin Norby (Purépecha), JoAnn Chase (Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara), Walter Lamar (Blackfeet Nation/ Wichita Tribe), Angelique Albert (Confederated Salish & Kootenai Tribes) and Bill Lomax (Gitxsan).
"We are delighted with the new board appointments, which include leaders in tribal business and Indigenous art and speak to the health of our organization," said Executive Director Kim Peone (Colville Confederated Tribes / Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians).
SWAIA's 2021 Board Members:
Andrea Hanley (Navajo)— Chief curator at the Wheelwright Museum of the American Indian in Santa Fe, New Mexico
Angelique Albert (Confederated Salish & Kootenai Tribes)— Chief Executive Officer American Indian Graduate Center
Bill Lomax (Gitxsan) —Vice President, Goldman Sachs
Chris Youngblood (Santa Clara Pueblo)— Potter
Elias Gallegos— Film actor/producer. Film & Media Director for renowned author and filmmaker George RR Martin
Patricia Marroquin Norby (Purépecha)— Associate Curator of Native American Art at the Metropolitan Museum of Art
Scott Malouf—Owner of Drest and Malouf on the Plaza
Russell Sanchez (San Ildefonso Pueblo)— Potter
Stephine Poston (Sandia Pueblo)— CEO Poston & Associates
Tazbah McCullah (Diné/Navajo)—General Manager KSFR FM
Tom Teegarden—Vice President at High Water Mark, LLC
Randy Chitto (Mississippi Choctaw)— Sculpture Artist
JoAnn Chase (Mandan, Hidatsa, and Arikara Indian Nation)— Director of the American Indian Environmental Office, Office of International and Tribal Affairs
Walter Lamar (Blackfeet Nation/ Wichita Tribe)— Lamar Associates, Tribal Nations Consultant
About The Southwestern Association for Indian Arts (SWAIA):
The Southwestern Association for Indian Arts (SWAIA) is a non-profit organization supporting Native American arts and culture. It creates economic and cultural opportunities for Native American artists by producing and promoting the Santa Fe Indian Market, the biggest and most prestigious Indian art event in the world since 1922; cultivating excellence and innovation across traditional and non-traditional art forms; and developing programs and events that support, promote, and honor Native artists year-round. swaia.org
