Gates Sets New Performance Standards With Latest Hydraulic Hose Solution - MegaSys MXG 5K

DENVER, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gates (NYSE: GTES), a leading global provider of application-specific fluid power and power transmission solutions, today introduced its latest breakthrough hydraulic hose, MegaSys™ MXG™ 5K, which is lighter, more flexible and more durable than a typical 5000 psi (350 bar) hydraulic hose.

A product of Gates' pioneering materials science and process engineering innovations, MXG 5K offers wire spiral performance in a flexible, lightweight, innovative, high-pressure hydraulic hose using Gates patented Xpiral™ woven spiral technology – a breakthrough construction that exceeds all industry standards and most published competitive hose performance in terms of both pressure and impulse life. MXG 5K was tested extensively in the laboratory and in real-world applications throughout its development, including rigorous field testing in tunnel boring, top drives, excavator and wheel loader applications.

"Our ongoing commitment to research and development has resulted in another world-first innovation from Gates. MXG 5K sets a new standard for hydraulic hose," said Mike Haen, vice president, industrial global product line management. "Combining industry-leading impulse cycle performance at these hydraulic pressures, with the XtraTuff™ Plus (XTP) cover and the weight and flexibility advantages, delivers a hydraulic solution for the most demanding applications. Nothing else on the market matches MXG 5K."

MXG 5K is a superior design-in option or replacement hose solution across a wide variety of industries, including injection molding, heavy manufacturing equipment, mining, forestry, construction, agriculture and logistics, among others. Tested to one million impulse cycles at 250 degrees Fahrenheit (121 degrees Celsius), twice the legacy industry standard for spiral hoses, and with a bend radius that is also 50% of the industry standard, MXG 5K offers truly unparalleled performance.

In addition, this innovative new hose platform is 20% lighter, 25% more flexible and 5% more compact than legacy spiral hoses, improving the safety and ergonomics of hose installation while also enhancing the performance of machinery by reducing weight. Equipped with Gates' XTP cover as a standard offering, MXG 5K also offers 25 times the abrasion resistance of Gates' standard cover and more than 800 hours of ozone resistance to minimize downtime related to environmental conditions. As a result, MXG 5K will last longer in the factory or field, including applications in the most extreme conditions.

Available globally, experience unparalleled performance with MXG 5K, wherever Gates hydraulic products are sold. MXG 5K exceeds performance criteria of ISO 18752 350DC as well as the R13 specs within SAE, EN and ISO standards, and is compatible with Gates GS GlobalSpiral™ couplings as well as all Gates crimpers. Combine Gates MegaSys MXT™, MXT-XTP, MXG 4K, MXG 5K and Multi Master™ GMV™ MegaFlex™ as a full portfolio to improve weight, flexibility and performance across applications. Please contact your Gates salesperson or visit www.gates.com/mxg to learn more.

About Gates Industrial Corporation plc

Gates is a global manufacturer of innovative, highly engineered power transmission and fluid power solutions. Gates offers a broad portfolio of products to diverse replacement channel customers, and to original equipment manufacturers as specified components. For more than a century, Gates has pushed the boundaries of materials science to engineer products that exceed expectations in many sectors of the industrial and consumer markets. Our products play essential roles in a diverse range of applications across a wide variety of end markets including industrial on-highway, industrial off-highway, mobility and recreation, automotive, energy and resources as well as diversified industrial. Our products are sold in more than 30 countries across our four commercial regions: the Americas; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; and East Asia & India. More about Gates can be found at www.gates.com.

