Chesapeake Utilities to Host Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call on November 4th

DOVER, Del., Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE: CPK) will host a conference call on Thursday, November 4, 2021, at 4:00 p.m. ET to discuss the Company's financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021. The earnings press release will be issued on Wednesday, November 3, 2021, after market close.

To participate in this call, dial 877.224.1468 and reference Chesapeake Utilities Corporation's 2021 Third Quarter Financial Results Conference Call.

To access the replay recording of this call, please visit the Events & Presentations section of the Investors page on www.chpk.com.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation is a diversified energy delivery company, listed on the New York Stock Exchange, which is engaged in natural gas transmission and distribution; electricity generation and distribution; propane gas distribution; mobile compressed natural gas (CNG) utility services and solutions; and other businesses. Information about Chesapeake Utilities Corporation's businesses is available at www.chpk.com.

Please note that Chesapeake Utilities Corporation has no affiliation with Chesapeake Energy, an oil and natural gas exploration company headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

For more information, contact:

Alex Whitelam

Head of Investor Relations

awhitelam@chpk.com

215.872.2507

