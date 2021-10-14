Argentina Lithium Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Rincon West and Pocitos Properties in Salta Province

TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V): LIT

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (TSXV: LIT) (FSE: OAY3) (OTC: PNXLF), ("Argentina Lithium" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that further to its news release of September 28, 2021, the Company has signed a Definitive Agreement (the "Agreement") with the vendors. The terms of the Agreement remain the same as were disclosed in the September 28, 2021 news release.

"With the agreement finalized, we can begin planning for an expedited exploration and drilling program. These properties hold exceptional lithium discovery potential," stated Nikolaos Cacos, President and C.E.O.

About Argentina Lithium

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp is focused on acquiring high quality lithium projects in Argentina, and advancing them towards production in order to meet the growing global demand from the battery sector. The management group has a long history of success in the resource sector of Argentina, and has assembled a first rate team of experts to acquire and advance the best lithium properties in the world renowned "Lithium Triangle". The Company is a member of the Grosso Group, a resource management group that has pioneered exploration in Argentina since 1993.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

