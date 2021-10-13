NASA Technology Now Available in New Davids Toothpaste To Treat The Root of Sensitivity The Natural Way

NASA Technology Now Available in New Davids Toothpaste To Treat The Root of Sensitivity The Natural Way Leader in Natural Oral Care Launches New Sensitive Toothpaste Featuring Revolutionary Ingredient, Nano-Hydroxyapatite

MURRIETA, Calif., Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Davids Natural Toothpaste, Inc today announced the launch of Davids Sensitive+Whitening Hydroxyapatite Toothpaste, a high-performance sensitive toothpaste that utilizes nano-hydroxyapatite, a revolutionary ingredient to help repair enamel and relieve sensitive teeth.

Nano hydroxyapatite (n-Ha for short), was developed by NASA to repair and regenerate bone and enamel that astronauts were losing while in a zero-gravity environment in space. Davids has now incorporated this same cutting edge ingredient in Davids Sensitive+Whitening Hydroxyapatite Toothpaste to create a revolutionary advancement for those who suffer from sensitive teeth. The breakthrough proprietary formula of Davids Sensitive+Whitening toothpaste works to repair the tooth as hydroxyapatite is deposited inside the passageways to the nerves (tubules), where the bio-active material bonds to the inner tooth surface to plug the tubules and stop sensitivity at its source. Nano-hydroxyapatite also works to fill micro scratches on the tooth's surface to restore enamel to optimal health and aesthetics.

Consumers of conventional sensitive toothpaste are often unaware that sensitive toothpastes often use a nerve numbing drug (potassium nitrate) to temporarily numb the tooth. Rather than using drugs to numb the teeth, Davids new Sensitive+Whitening Hydroxyapatite toothpaste utilizes the restorative ability of nano-hydroxyapatite to actively repair the tooth. Consumers now have an option to reduce tooth sensitivity by effectively repairing the teeth, rather than using drugs to temporarily numb the tooth nerves.

"Nano-Hydroxyapatite is a game changer for those suffering with sensitive teeth, and we are very excited to bring this industry leading oral care innovation to market." said Eric Buss, Founder & CEO. "With an estimated 50 million Americans suffering from sensitive teeth, Davids hydroxyapatite toothpaste finally gives consumers the option to stop numbing their teeth with drugs, and actually repair their sensitive teeth."

Davids Sensitive+Whitening Nano-Hydroxyapatite Toothpaste is available today at www.davids-usa.com and will soon be available nationwide through Davids existing network of specialty retail stores.

About Davids Natural Toothpaste, Inc.

Davids Natural Toothpaste, Inc. was founded in 2015 by Eric David Buss as a passion project, after discovering that many of the ingredients used in toothpaste are not ideal for a healthy body or healthy planet, and also realizing firsthand that most natural toothpaste didn't work well. After three years of extensive research and formulation, Eric was able to develop a non-toxic, safe, and effective natural toothpaste that worked better than regular toothpaste, which quickly gained popularity as healthy conscious consumers discovered. Today, Davids is a leader in the premium toothpaste and sustainable oral care segment and is available at specialty retail stores nationwide. For more information about Davids Natural Toothpaste, please visit http://www.davids-usa.com.

