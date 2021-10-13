Mindtree Reports Strong All-Round Performance in Q2 FY22

BANGALORE, India and WARREN, N.J., Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mindtree, a global technology services and digital transformation company, announced its consolidated results today for the second quarter ended September 30, 2021, as approved by its Board of directors.

"We are pleased to report yet another outstanding quarter of all-round performance," said Debashis Chatterjee, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Mindtree. "Our revenues in the second quarter were $350.1 million, up 12.7% sequentially and 34.1% year-over-year, which was our highest YoY growth for a quarter in a decade. We maintained EBITDA margin at 20.5% while making aggressive investments in further expanding our domain, digital and leadership capabilities, geographic footprint, and hyperscaler partnerships. The broad-based momentum and growth outlook across all verticals, service lines and geographies attest to our operational rigor and sharp focus on being a trusted business transformation partner to our clients. Thanks to the disciplined execution of our strategy, and the dedication of Mindtree Minds, we are well-positioned to capitalize on the strong demand environment and deliver profitable, industry-leading growth in FY22."

Key financial highlights:

Quarter ended September 30, 2021

In USD:

In INR:

Other highlights:

Clients:

People:

Some of the key deals won in Q2:

Recognitions:

Announcement:

About Mindtree

Mindtree (NSE: MINDTREE) is a global technology consulting and services company, helping enterprises marry scale with agility to achieve competitive advantage. "Born digital," in 1999 and now a Larsen & Toubro Group Company, Mindtree applies its deep domain knowledge to more than 260 enterprise client engagements to break down silos, make sense of digital complexity and bring new initiatives to market faster. We enable IT to move at the speed of business, leveraging emerging technologies and the efficiencies of Continuous Delivery to spur business innovation. Operating in 24 countries across the world, we're consistently regarded as one of the best places to work, embodied every day by our winning culture made up of over 29,700 entrepreneurial, collaborative and dedicated "Mindtree Minds."

To learn more about us, visit www.mindtree.com or follow us @Mindtree_Ltd

Safe harbour

Certain statements in this release concerning our future growth prospects are forward-looking statements, which involve a number of risks, and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. The conditions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic could decrease customer's technology spending, affecting demand for our services, delaying prospective customers' purchasing decisions, and impacting our ability to provide on-site consulting services; all of which could adversely affect our future revenue, margin and overall financial performance. Our operations may also be negatively affected by a range of external factors related to the COVID-19 pandemic that are not within our control. We do not undertake to update any forward-looking statement that may be made from time to time by us or on our behalf.

