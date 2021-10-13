Caliber Home Loans Expands Conforming Loan Limit to $625,000

COPPELL, Texas, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Caliber Homes Loans, Inc. ("Caliber"), a national mortgage lending and servicing organization, announced today it will expand conforming at loan limits for conventional loans in all states to at least $625,000 across its Direct to Consumer ("DTC"), Retail and Wholesale channels, effective October 13, 2021.

The Company's expanded conforming loan limit precedes the 2022 baseline national conforming loan limit, which is expected to be announced by the Federal Housing Finance Agency ("FHFA"). Caliber's cap raise on conventional loans from $548,250 to $625,000 allows more borrowers to qualify for larger loan amounts as rates remain low.

"By raising loan limits on conventional loans, we are able to further support our customers during a competitive housing market while rates are still low," said Sanjiv Das, Chief Executive Officer at Caliber. "Jumbo loans are not feasible options for everyone, and higher conforming loan limits can help certain borrowers trying to purchase a home or access liquidity."

