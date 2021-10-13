Acer Debuts New Large-Screen Chromebooks for Work, School and Entertainment

Editor's Summary

The Acer Chromebook Spin 514 (CP514-2H) and Acer Chromebook Enterprise Spin 514 combine a fan-less, convertible and durable design with advanced performance, leveraging 11th Gen Intel ® Core ™ processors

The Acer Chromebook 515 (CB515-1W/T) and Acer Chromebook Enterprise 515 are the latest updates to the company's best-selling 15.6-inch Chromebook line, featuring a premium design, advanced durability and the ultimate 11th Gen Intel ® Core ™ performance

The Acer Chromebook 514 (CB514-2H/T) leverages octa-core MediaTek Kompanio 828 processors and an ultraportable design to offer efficient on-the-go performance and up to 15 hours of battery life

The Acer Chromebook Spin 314 (CP314-1H/N) features a convertible design with a 14-inch FHD display, a wide port selection and an environmentally friendly OceanGlass™ touchpad

TAIPEI, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Acer today debuted four new Chromebooks that meet a range of customer needs, ranging from home and business users to hybrid workers and students. Equipped with the latest processors and sought-after features such as reliable Wi-Fi 6, video conferencing technology and durable designs, the new Acer Chromebooks keep customers connected, productive and entertained.

"Acer's expansive line of Chromebooks means that we're well-equipped to meet any sort of customer need—from display size, processors, durability, connectivity and more," said James Lin, General Manager, Notebooks, IT Products Business, Acer Inc. "Whether a customer needs a device for work, school or entertainment, we've got a Chromebook with exactly the features they're looking for."

Acer Chromebook Spin 514 - Convertible 14-inch Models for Video Conferencing On-The-Go

Featuring a compact design and 14-inch FHD display, the new Acer Chromebook Spin 514 (CP514-2H) and Acer Chromebook Spin Enterprise 514 were designed to provide maximum performance for productive multi-tasking and video conferencing. Powered by up to 11th Gen Intel® Core™ i7 processors, the new Chromebooks are performance-minded yet run silently, utilizing a fan-less design that is ideal for shared workspaces.

The Chromebook's 14-inch FHD IPS[1] 14-inch display has narrow borders on all four sides, allowing for an 84% screen-to-body ratio. When video conferencing, an FHD MIPI webcam leverages a blue glass filter and noise-reduction technology to provide clearer images and reduced light flares. The device's dual upward facing speakers flank the keyboard and combine with dual microphones to deliver a clear video conferencing experience, DTS® Audio provides high-quality surround sound, and a built-in smart amplifier enhances the Chromebook's speakers for louder and clearer audio.

The new Chromebook Spin 514 and Chromebook Spin Enterprise 514 sport a convertible design, empowering hybrid employees with the ability to choose the right form factor for each job, whether laptop, tablet, tent, or display mode. The device is also durable: it has a reinforced design with aluminum top and bottom covers and carries an MIL-STD 810H[2] certification. Additionally, the Chromebook comes with an array of additional features, including dual USB Type-C ports, a Corning® Gorilla® Glass touchpad, a backlit-keyboard and reliable Intel® Wi-Fi 6 (Gig+).

Acer Chromebook 515 - Performance and Conferencing with a Large 15.6-inch Display

The Acer Chromebook 515 (CB515-1W/T) and Acer Chromebook Enterprise 515 continue Acer's track-record of creating award-winning large-screen Chromebooks for customers who need a powerful device to tackle projects for work, home-use and even play. The Acer Chromebook Enterprise 515 is ideal for businesses utilizing cloud technology and for IT administrators to deploy, manage and secure their cloud workforce.

The new Chromebooks are powered by up to 11th Gen Intel® Core™ i7 processors and Intel® Iris® Xe Graphics, plus up to 512 GB PCIe NVMe storage and up to 16 GB of RAM, delivering responsive performance and allowing the Chromebook to wake from sleep in less than a second. A huge 15.6-inch FHD IPS[1] display, available with optional multi-touch capability, delivers extra real-estate for multi-tasking—complemented by DTS Audio for high-quality surround sound and built-in smart amplifiers for louder, clearer audio. Advanced conferencing technology helps to keep employees connected whether working from the office or home, further enhanced by dual microphones that help user's voices to come through clearly, while a webcam shutter protects their privacy when the video conference is done.

Boasting military-grade (U.S. MIL-STD 810H[2]) durability, the Chromebook 515 and Chromebook Enterprise 515 have an aluminum top cover and a reinforced design that is both protective and stylish. A smooth Corning® Gorilla® Glass touchpad ensures that tapping, swiping and scrolling are smooth and accurate, while a numeric keypad further enhances its backlit keyboard.

Additionally, these new 15.6-inch Chromebooks feature best-in-class connectivity with two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C ports (one on each side) for data transfers, power delivery and sharing video and audio to external displays. They also connect wirelessly with Intel® Wi-Fi 6 (Gig+) and include HDMI and microSD.

Acer Chromebook 514 - Premium Design, Powered by Octa-Core MediaTek Kompanio 828 Processor

The Acer Chromebook 514 (CB514-2H/T) features an ultraportable design with the latest technology to promote efficient and responsive performance. Powered by an octa-core MediaTek Kompanio 828 processor, the Chromebook handles everything from streaming entertainment to multitasking apps and creating content. It delivers all-day battery life up to 15 hours[3], and can be fast-charged to up to 50% of thse battery's capacity in only 30 minutes.

The sleek device weighs only 1.3 kg (2.87 lbs) and measures just 16.85 mm thin (0.66 inches), making it compact enough to be taken anywhere. A stylish aluminum top cover delivers protection against dents, while a Corning Gorilla Glass touchpad provides smooth navigation. The Chromebook's 14-inch matte display (multi-touch optional) has narrow bezels that highlight the visuals, while additional features like DTS Audio, a backlit keyboard and USB Type-C ports make the Acer Chromebook 514 an all-around performer.

Acer Chromebook Spin 314: Budget-friendly 14-inch Chromebook Features OceanGlass Touchpad

The Acer Chromebook Spin 314 (CP314-1H/N) features a unique environmentally-friendly OceanGlass™ touchpad made entirely out of plastic waste that has been recycled into a glass-like texture to provide sleek and responsive tactile feedback. Contributing to the reduction of plastics adrift in the ocean, this Chromebook also features the latest Intel® processors, up to a 14-inch FHD IPS touchscreen display[4] with narrow 6 mm (0.24-inch) bezels and a 10-hour battery life[4] that makes it a good choice for students.

The new Chromebook also features a wide range of connectivity options, such as a USB 3.2 Type-C port, two USB 3.2 Type-A ports, an HDMI port and a MicroSD slot, plus Wi-Fi 6 and 2x2 MU-MIMO technology for faster wireless speeds.

Chrome OS, Chrome Enterprise and App Support

Acer Chromebook Enterprise devices provide employees with a modern experience and devices that stay fast, have built-in security, deploy quickly, and reduce the total cost of ownership. Acer Chromebooks with Chrome Enterprise Upgrade unlock the built-in capabilities of Chrome OS, allowing IT to deploy, orchestrate, and power the cloud workforce securely and effectively from anywhere.

The new Acer Chromebooks all support apps via Google Play and web based apps, so users will have access to all the apps they love for productivity, creativity and more.

Pricing and Availability

The Acer Chromebook Spin 514 (CP514-2H) will be available in North America in January 2022 starting at USD 699.99; and in EMEA in October starting at EUR 799.

Acer Chromebook Enterprise Spin 514 will be available in North America in December starting at USD 899.99; and in EMEA in October starting at EUR 1,049.

The Acer Chromebook 515 (CB515-1W/T) will be available in EMEA in October starting at EUR 499.

The Acer Chromebook Enterprise 515 will be available in North America in January 2022 starting at USD 649.99; and in EMEA in October starting at EUR 799.

The Acer Chromebook 514 (CB514-2H/T) will be available in North America in December starting at USD 399.99; and in EMEA in November starting at EUR 399.

The Acer Chromebook Spin 314 (CP314-1H/N) will be available in North America in November starting at USD 499.99; and in EMEA in October starting at EUR 449.

Exact specifications, prices, and availability will vary by region. To learn more about availability, product specifications and prices in specific markets, please contact your nearest Acer office via www.acer.com.

Visit Acer's press kit for product images and specifications, or visit the next@acer press room to see all announcements.

About Acer

Founded in 1976, Acer is one of the world's top ICT companies with a presence in more than 160 countries. As Acer evolves with the industry and changing lifestyles, it is focused on enabling a world where hardware, software and services will fuse with one another, creating ecosystems and opening up new possibilities for consumers and businesses alike. Acer's 7,500 employees are dedicated to the research, design, marketing, sale, and support of products and solutions that break barriers between people and technology. Please visit www.acer.com for more information.

[1] All brands and product names mentioned herein include trademarks of their respective companies and are used solely to describe or identify the products

[2] MIL-STD-810H is a testing protocol conducted in controlled settings and does not guarantee future performance in all situations. Do not attempt to simulate these tests, as damage resulting from this will not be covered by Acer's standard warranty.

[3] Testing conducted by Acer using Google Chrome OS power_LoadTest. Battery life will vary and the maximum capacity of the battery will naturally decrease with time and usage. See http://www.chromium.org/chromium-os/testing/power-testing for test details.

[4] Specifications may vary depending on model and/or region.

