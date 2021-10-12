Thinking about trading options or stock in Inmode, Digital Turbine, Square, Alibaba, or GameStop?

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- InvestorsObserver issues critical PriceWatch Alerts for INMD, APPS, SQ, BABA, and GME.
Click a link below then choose between in-depth options trade idea report or a stock score report.
Options Report – Ideal trade ideas on up to seven different options trading strategies. The report shows all vital aspects of each option trade idea for each stock.
Stock Report - Measures a stock's suitability for investment with a proprietary scoring system combining short and long-term technical factors with Wall Street's opinion including a 12-month price forecast.
- INMD: https://www.investorsobserver.com/lp/pr-options-lp-2/?stocksymbol=INMD&prnumber=101220213
- APPS: https://www.investorsobserver.com/lp/pr-options-lp-2/?stocksymbol=APPS&prnumber=101220213
- SQ: https://www.investorsobserver.com/lp/pr-options-lp-2/?stocksymbol=SQ&prnumber=101220213
- BABA: https://www.investorsobserver.com/lp/pr-options-lp-2/?stocksymbol=BABA&prnumber=101220213
- GME: https://www.investorsobserver.com/lp/pr-options-lp-2/?stocksymbol=GME&prnumber=101220213
SOURCE InvestorsObserver