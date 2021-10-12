Arizona Natives and Husband-and-Wife Duo Open Always Best Care of Tempe

ROSEVILLE, Calif., Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Always Best Care Senior Services, one of the leading senior care franchise systems in the United States, announced today the launch of its sixth territory in Arizona with the opening of a new location in Tempe. Located at 2111 E. Baseline Road, Suite B, in the Fiesta Plaza, Always Best Care of Tempe is owned and operated by franchisees, husband-and-wife duo, Tom and Janné Gutierrez. The new business will provide award-winning senior care services to the cities of Tempe, Mesa, Ahwatukee, Chandler, Gilbert, central Phoenix and Laveen.

"We welcome Tom and Janné to our growing network of franchisees as they look to provide unparalleled support to their clients in the greater Tempe area, in a state that is rapidly growing as one of the top areas for retirement," said Jake Brown, President & CEO of Always Best Care. "As we continue to grow and enter new markets across the nation, we're constantly on the watch for individuals such as these newest owners, with a dedicated passion for serving the seniors in their community."

First-time franchisee Tom Gutierrez has deep family roots in Tempe. Through volunteer services, the Gutierrez' has given back to their community for more than 100 years by offering hands-on support with both youth and senior care for those with disadvantages. Tom received his bachelor's degree in business management from Arizona State University and master's in insurance management from Boston University. Since graduating, Tom has spent four decades working for Fortune 500 companies, strategizing, collaborating and managing insurance products. For 19 years, Tom served seniors through his church community in Tempe and continues to serve others in their Dobson Ranch neighborhood. Co-owner Janné's passion for helping others has led her to a background working as a preschool teacher of students with disabilities as well as an entrepreneurial wellness coach and assistant to seniors living independently.

"My husband and I are very passionate about caring for the members of our community who need care, and we look forward to being able to continue serving them, helping them remain independent for as long as safely possible," said Janné Gutierrez. "We have deeply enjoyed serving the seniors in our community in a variety of ways, and with the support of the Always Best Care team on our side, we look forward to expanding both our services and our reach."

Always Best Care is one of the nation's leading providers of non-medical in-home care and assisted living referral services. The company delivers its services through an international network of more than 200 independently owned and operated franchise territories throughout the United States and Canada.

By working with case managers, social workers, discharge planners, doctors, and families, Always Best Care franchise owners provide affordable, comprehensive solutions that can be specifically matched to meet a client's particular physical or social needs. The hallmark services of Always Best Care include non-medical in-home care and assisted living finder and referral services, with skilled home health care in some limited markets.

For additional information on services available through Always Best Care of Tempe, or for a free evaluation, please call (480) 676-1446, email jgutierrez@abc-seniors.com or visit alwaysbestcare.com/az/tempe.

About Always Best Care

Founded in 1996, Always Best Care Senior Services is based on the belief that having the right people for the right level of care means peace of mind for the client and family. Always Best Care assists seniors with a wide range of conditions and personal needs, and currently provides thousands of hours of care every year. Franchise opportunities are available to individuals interested in leveraging the company's clear strategy and proven track record for delivering affordable, dependable service to seniors in their local areas.

Always Best Care also offers an exclusive program called Always in Touch, a telephone reassurance program that provides a daily phone call to seniors and disabled adults who are living alone and have limited contact with the outside world. Always in Touch is a national telephone reassurance program offered in the USA and Canada. For more information on Always in Touch, or to request an application, visit www.always-in-touch.com.

