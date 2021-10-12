3Cloud Acquires Polaris Solutions

Acquisition expands 3Cloud's Application Modernization and DevOps capabilities, strengthens its position as largest Microsoft Azure pure-play services firm in the U.S.

CHICAGO, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 3Cloud, a leading Microsoft Azure services firm, today announced that it has acquired Polaris Solutions, an application modernization and custom software development firm specializing in Azure solutions and application lifecycle management.

"Our commitment to delivering the ultimate Azure experience for our clients continues with our acquisition of Polaris Solutions," said Mike Rocco, 3Cloud CEO and Co-Founder. "Polaris has built an exceptionally talented team with a passion for creating software that helps clients achieve business results. Combining our team of Azure experts with theirs enhances our capabilities and enables us to continue scaling to meet demand for Azure services."

With this acquisition, 3Cloud strengthens its position as the largest Azure pure-play services firm in the U.S., with over 300 employees and a nationwide client base. Polaris' team of skilled Azure developers will join 3Cloud's Application Modernization & Development and DevOps practices, bringing expertise in application lifecycle management and agile development.

"At Polaris, we focus on modern solutions that bring big business outcomes to our customers," said Chris Kadel, Polaris Solutions Founder and CEO. "Solving problems through software innovation brings our customers and our team members great joy. 3Cloud shares this value, and we are excited to join forces."

Both firms have strong partnerships with Microsoft and industry-leading Microsoft credentials. 3Cloud and Polaris are both Microsoft gold partners and have longstanding and complementary relationships with Microsoft sales and engineering.

"Client demand for Azure services across the breadth of our solution areas has grown tremendously over the past year as companies have accelerated their cloud adoption in response to unprecedented marketplace changes," said Jim Dietrich, 3Cloud President and Co-Founder. "With the help of our financial partner Gryphon Investors, we will continue to pursue opportunities to scale to meet client demand and further strengthen our status as the largest Azure-focused services provider in the U.S."

Kirkland & Ellis served as legal advisor to 3Cloud and Gryphon Investors. Gryphon Investors completed a majority investment in 3Cloud in June 2020.

Polaris was advised in the transaction by Innovation Advisors, a technology focused investment bank.

About 3Cloud

As a top Microsoft services partner focused 100% on the Azure platform, 3Cloud helps clients build, migrate, modernize and manage their applications, infrastructure, data and analytics in the cloud. Founded by Microsoft executives, 3Cloud combines a team of highly experienced cloud architects and technologists with a strong network of Microsoft sales and engineering relationships to deliver the ultimate Azure experience for clients. 3Cloud is headquartered in Chicago and serves clients throughout the U.S. To learn more, visit www.3cloudsolutions.com.

About Polaris Solutions

Polaris Solutions is an application modernization and custom software development consulting firm that helps teams deliver high value software through technical leadership, process improvement, and software development expertise. Polaris' software developers are highly skilled in Microsoft technologies and specialize in application lifecycle management. Founded in 2008, Polaris has offices in St. Louis and Chicago. To learn more, visit www.polarissolutions.com.

About Gryphon Investors

Based in San Francisco, Gryphon Investors (https://www.gryphoninvestors.com) is a leading private equity firm focused on profitably growing and competitively enhancing middle-market companies in partnership with experienced management. The firm has managed over $5.0 billion of equity investments and capital since 1997. Gryphon targets making equity investments of $50 million to $300 million in portfolio companies with enterprise values ranging from approximately $100 million to $600 million. Gryphon prioritizes investment opportunities where it can form strong partnerships with owners and executives to build leading companies, utilizing Gryphon's capital, specialized professional resources, and operational expertise.

