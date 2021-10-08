Kill Cliff And Israel Adesanya Host Massive Esports Tournament At Esports Stadium Arlington

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kill Cliff, the world's first and best clean energy drink, is hosting a one of a kind esports tournament this Saturday, October 9th from 12pm-10pmCT at the 100,000 square foot Texas based Esports Stadium Arlington. The Kill Cliff Low Tech Power Hour: Tekilla Kiwi Edition will feature 8 gamers and 8 celebrities battling it out in a double elimination Super Smash Bros tournament.

Players from all over the world have been competing to win a slot in the tournament that will also feature celebrities like Olympic Gold Medalist Gable Steveson, NFL Legends Ray Lewis, Adrian Peterson, DeMarcus Ware, Jermichael Finley and the UFC's Megan Anderson. In addition to a cash prize, the winner of the 16-player bracket will earn the right to battle Israel "The Last Style Bender" Adesanya in an epic final.

Kill Cliff CMO, John Brenkus said, "It's been amazing to see the overwhelming support for Izzy's Tekilla Kiwi drink and the Low Tech Power Hour Tournament. We are grateful for our loyal, worldwide Kill Cliff fan base and we look forward to bringing them more incredible, unique events and experiences."

John Timar, Kill Cliff CEO adds, "Kill Cliff is more than just the first and best clean energy drink. We are a lifestyle brand that welcomes authenticity. Israel Adesanya is a perfect partner for us and creating the first esports tournament in our company's history allows us to amplify Izzy's positive, magnetic personality."

During the Low Tech Power Hour Tournament, Kill Cliff will also be drawing the winner who will have a chance at winning $1,000,000 in the Kill Cliff Mega Stimmy Sweepstakes.

All programming with be streaming on the Kill Cliff TV app and Brinx.TV. To attend the event in person, purchase tickets at https://www.esportsstadium.gg .

Founded and created by a Navy SEAL with the spirit of giving back to the community, Kill Cliff created the world's first clean energy drink and is uniquely the biggest and best tasting CBD drink brand in America as well. Headquartered in Atlanta, Kill Cliff honors the dedication and sacrifice of active military and veterans by donating a portion of its proceeds through a Partnership with the Navy SEAL Foundation, recently exceeding $1m in charitable contributions. Visit KillCliff.com and follow KILL CLIFF on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram @killcliff.

