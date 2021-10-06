News: Craig Sidell has joined the Icon Health's Strategic Advisory Board

NEW HAVEN, Conn., Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Craig has over 30 years of experience as a benefits and HR leader at world class organizations like CitiGroup and WPP. He currently serves as the Vice President of Total Rewards at Bloom Insurance and Advise Insurance. Previous roles include Vice President of Compensation and Benefits for the New York Times Company.

Craig is an insightful and smart employee benefits leader who adds a wonderful perspective to our Advisory Board. We're delighted he'll be joining Icon in our mission to deliver truly meaningful healthcare value to our employer clients in 2021 and beyond.

Icon Health is the first comprehensive MSK solution that combines dedicated MSK expertise with outcomes-focused health data to ensure members get the most personalized and comprehensive care possible. As an advisor, Craig's in-depth knowledge of the corporate benefits space and the needs of both employers and employees will be instrumental to Icon's success. With his past experience in implementing benefit solutions for organizations of all sizes, Craig excels at providing advice on building cost-efficient, value-generating benefit programs.

MSK is one of the biggest drivers of escalating costs for employers and a very complicated space for employees to properly seek solutions. Icon Health is bringing to the market for the first time a holistic solution that eases the pain, figuratively and literally, for both employers and their most valuable asset, their employees.

Craig is also the author of The Life and Times of Fuzzy Wuzzy, a beloved children's story of a bear born without any hair. Based in NYC, he is the father of five wonderful children and enjoys exploring the vibrant city with his family to discover the best vegan food.

CONTACT: Duncan Sibson, dsibson@@iconhealthco.com

