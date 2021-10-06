Hot Off the Griddle: Spirit Halloween and White Castle Unveil Exclusive Halloween Costumes New lineup includes officially licensed White Castle Slider and Chicken Rings Halloween costumes, available now only at SpiritHalloween.com

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, N.J., Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Spirit Halloween has turned its sights to the insatiable cravings of White Castle fans, always hungry for a new way to showcase their love of the beloved restaurant and retail consumer packaged goods brand. Today, the nation's largest Halloween specialty retailer revealed the first two officially licensed limited edition White Castle costumes, which are available now exclusively online at SpiritHalloween.com.

Spirit Halloween brought two of White Castle's iconic menu items to life, each with a new costume that fans will instantly recognize.

The first hot-and-steamy look being served up this Halloween is the White Castle Slider Costume. For 360 degrees of fun, the Chicken Rings costume is sure to help cravers have a cluckin' good time at any Halloween event. Spirit Halloween's Chicken Rings costume captures the mouthwatering look and signature shape of this fan-favorite snack.

Castle Cravers everywhere can now slide onto SpiritHalloween.com to purchase the costumes of their fast-food-filled dreams!

"We've heard the demand for White Castle costumes and are thrilled to finally be serving two outrageously fun options to satisfy the cravings of the restaurant's devoted fan base," shared Kym Sarkos, Spirit Halloween EVP. "We love the fans' passion and enthusiasm, and by closely collaborating with White Castle, we feel we've developed two ultra-unique costumes that capture that positive energy."

"White Castle has been part of Halloween traditions for decades, and these costumes certainly take the Crave to a whole new level," said Lynn Blashford, Chief Marketing Officer at White Castle. "Working with Spirit Halloween to develop these delectable costumes has been fantastic, and we know Cravers will love them, too!"

Brandgenuity, White Castle's licensing agency, brokered this partnership and is managing the development and rollout of the licensing program.

About Spirit Halloween

Spirit Halloween (SpiritHalloween.com) is the largest Halloween specialty retailer in the country with over 1,425 locations in strip centers and malls across North America. Celebrating more than 37 years of business, Spirit is the premier destination for all things Halloween, offering one-stop shopping for everything from costumes to décor and party goods to accessories. In addition to being a fun and interactive event for shoppers, Spirit stores offer complete selections of costumes and accessories for infants/toddlers, children, 'tweens, teens, and adults along with exclusive décor you won't find anywhere else. For more information, please visit: SpiritHalloween.com.

About White Castle®

White Castle, America's first fast-food hamburger chain, has been making hot and tasty Sliders as a family-owned business for 100 years. Based in Columbus, Ohio, White Castle started serving The Original Slider® in 1921. Today, White Castle owns and operates more than 350 restaurants dedicated to satisfying customers' cravings morning, noon and night. Through its retail division, which launched in 1987, White Castle also offers its famous fare in freezer aisles of grocery, convenience and club stores nationwide. The Original Slider, named in 2014 as Time magazine's "Most Influential Burger of All Time," is served alongside a menu of creatively crafted Sliders and other mouthwatering food options, including White Castle's Impossible™ Slider, named by Thrillist in 2019 as the "Best Plant-Based Fast Food Burger." White Castle's commitment to maintaining the highest quality products extends to the company owning and operating its own meat processing plants, bakeries and frozen-food processing plants. In 2021, 100 years after the first Slider was sold, Fast Company named the fast-food pioneer one of the "10 Most Innovative Dining Companies." White Castle is known for the legendary loyalty of its team members, more than 1 in 4 of whom have worked for White Castle for at least 10 years, and also for its faithful fans ("Cravers"), many of whom compete each year for entry into the Cravers Hall of Fame. The official White Castle app, available at iTunes App Store or Google Play, makes it easy for Cravers to access sweet deals and place pickup orders at any time. They can also have their orders delivered using one of White Castle's delivery partners. For more information on White Castle, visit whitecastle.com.

About Brandgenuity

Brandgenuity is a leading global independent brand licensing agency that extends iconic brands into products, services and experiences that delight consumers, raise brand awareness and generate revenue. The agency's clients include BMW, Church & Dwight, Sazerac (Fireball Whisky, Buffalo Trace), Kao (Jergens, John Frieda), Mr. Kate, Kahlua, White Castle, NFL Players Association, and others. Brandgenuity has won numerous industry awards. For more information, visit our website http://brandgenuity.com or contact info@brandgenuity.com.

