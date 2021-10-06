Blockchain.com Launches Trading in Crypto-Forward North Dakota

BISMARK, N.D., Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Blockchain.com , the world's oldest and most trusted cryptocurrency platform, announced custodial and brokerage product availability for North Dakota's nearly 800,000 residents, building on the company's efforts to bring crypto access and jobs to the Midwest.

The news builds on recent momentum, with product availability rollouts in Florida, Oklahoma and Iowa in the past few weeks alone. Additionally, Blockchain.com expanded to Alaska, Delaware, Illinois, Oregon, New Hampshire and New Mexico – all within the last year. The crypto platform is now available in approximately 30 states and aims to open up product availability to all 50 states through individual license approvals.

Beyond the financial freedom and earning potential that crypto trading availability will usher in for North Dakotans, Blockchain.com is also offering remote roles in compliance, customer success, data science, engineering, finance, legal, marketing, and more, to residents. As a remote-first company, all open positions can be found at Blockchain.com/Careers .

"North Dakota is no stranger to crypto, with innovative businesses adding Bitcoin ATMs, cities like Williston accepting crypto for bill payments, and mining companies moving into towns like Jamestown," said Brooks Wallace, Blockchain.com Head of Communications. "The ability to buy and sell crypto on our platform will open up a whole new earning potential in an industry that empowers anyone in the world to control their money. We also welcome all Peace Garden State residents who share our enthusiasm for crypto to apply for the many open remote roles and join us as we work to build the future of finance."

With a $5.2B valuation and more than $500M in venture funding from the best macro investors in the world, Blockchain.com is at an inflection point in its growth. The company is home to a growing Institutional Markets business and more than 32 million verified users across more than 200 countries who monitor, buy, sell, trade, and store crypto using Blockchain.com's non-custodial Wallet, lightning fast Exchange, and renowned blockchain Explorer.

Blockchain.com is connecting the world to the future of finance. The London and Miami-based company, with an international team spread across the world, is the most trusted and fastest growing crypto company, helping millions across the globe safely access cryptocurrency. Through the use of blockchain technology, Blockchain.com is revolutionizing the $14T financial services industry. It has raised more than $500 million in funding from leading global investors including Eldridge, GV, Kyle Bass, Lakestar, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Moore Strategic Ventures, Rovida Kruptos Assets Limited, and others. Visit Blockchain.com for more info, follow us on Twitter @blockchain , check out The Blockchain.com Podcast , and read our latest Monthly Market Update and blog for the latest company news.

