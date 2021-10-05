Wondr Gaming to Present at the Small Cap Growth Conference

TORONTO, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wondr Gaming Corp. (CSE: WDR) (CSE: WDR.WT) ("Wondr Gaming" or the "Company"), a technology company uniting brands and the global gaming community through its loyalty & rewards, NFTs, and media platforms, is pleased to announce its participation in the OTC Markets' Small Cap Growth Conference, taking place virtually on October 7th, 2021.

Wondr Gaming's CEO and Chairman, Jon Dwyer, will present the Company's vision for building an authentic and rewarding environment where brands and partners in the gaming, sports, and music industries can connect and engage with consumers. The Company's WondrRewards.com, launching on October 12th, will be the first comprehensive loyalty & rewards platform in the gaming and NFT space.

The conference will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the Company questions in real-time. An archived webcast will be made available for attendees who cannot join the event live on the day of the forum.

Event: Small Cap Growth Virtual Investor Conference

Presentation Date & Time: Thursday, October 7 at 1:30 PM ET

Webcast Registration Link: https://bit.ly/3ibN610

Wondr Gaming Corp, a publicly traded entertainment company on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE: WDR) (CSE: WDR.WT), builds partnerships and fosters community within the esports, professional sports, and music industries through loyalty & rewards, NFTs, and its growing media business. Wondr Gaming generates revenue through brand partnerships hosted on its loyalty & rewards platform, the sale of NFTs focused on esports, professional sports and the music industry, and through direct media sales hosted on its variety of partner platforms.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

