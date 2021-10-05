UNCG announces first comprehensive campaign in 15 years

GREENSBORO, N.C., Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- UNC Greensboro (UNCG) launched Light the Way: The Campaign for Earned Achievement today, the University's Founders Day. This comprehensive campaign is the first announced in 15 years, and seeks to raise $200 million to strengthen three key areas: access, excellence, and impact.

"For 130 years, UNCG has been teaching students to look forward, innovate, and break down society's barriers — big and small," said UNCG Chancellor Franklin D. Gilliam, Jr. "To continue on this path, we need to be bold, imaginative, and courageous. Our pursuit to transform students, knowledge, and the region is relentless. This campaign will light the way forward."

The campaign's fundraising goal is the most ambitious in institution history. Light the Way has already raised over $113.7 million from over 18,000 unique donors during the quiet phase of the campaign. Funds raised will be strategically directed toward the campaign's three ambitions.

Light the Way will raise $100 million to address one of the biggest challenges facing those who wish to pursue higher education: student and family debt. This campaign will fund more scholarships to provide gifted students with access to high-quality, low-cost education. In addition to growing need-based support, the campaign places a strategic focus on merit scholarships and scholarships for students from middle-income families. To date, 120 endowed scholarship funds have already been created.

Attracting and retaining world-class faculty is critical to UNCG's academic distinction. The campaign will raise $40 million for endowed professorships, more than doubling the current number. Endowments have been established to fund four professorships during the initial phase of the campaign.

Finally, Light the Way will generate $60 million to create powerful new academic programs, invest in research and development, support athletics and the arts, engage the community, and strengthen UNCG's presence regionally and beyond. Contributions have already been made to establish 176 new program funds.

"There's incredible potential in each of our talented students. Through this campaign, we will help ignite their passion, and propel them to the achievement they've earned through their determination, persistence, and grit," said Campaign Co-Chair Susan Safran, a UNCG alumna and former Board of Trustees Chair.

"We've only just begun. The fuse is lit, and our momentum is strong," said Campaign Co-Chair and former Board of Trustees Chair Randall Kaplan. "UNCG students and graduates are the fabric and fuel for our region's growth; Light the Way means a brighter future for Spartans and North Carolina."

Alumni, supporters, and friends of UNCG are asked to turn on their porch lights on Oct. 5 and share how they will light the way for UNCG on social media with #UNCGLightTheWay.

Complete information about Light the Way: The Campaign for Earned Achievement, including ways to get involved, may be found at lighttheway.uncg.edu .

