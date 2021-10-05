Modere Recognized as Fastest Growing Woman-Led Company by the Women Presidents' Organization and JP Morgan Chase Company Tops Annual 50 Fastest Growing List Following Debut in Third Spot on 2020 List

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Modere (the "Company"), a global, Live-Clean lifestyle brand of wellness, household, beauty and personal care products led by CEO Asma Ishaq, today announced it was named the top company on the Women Presidents' Organization and JP Morgan Chase's 14th annual 50 Fastest Growing Women-Owned/Led Companies of 2021 list. The California-based brand debuted in the third spot on the 2020 list before rising to the top of this year's list, propelled by its 1,700% increase in revenue during the years 2016 – 2020. All 50 companies were honored at the 2021 WPO Annual Conference in Nashville, Tennessee today.

"It is a tremendous honor to receive this recognition from the WPO. We could not have accomplished our continued growth and success without our talented employees, salesforce and loyal customers around the world," said Ms. Ishaq. "I am grateful to the WPO for the support they have shown me and countless other businesswomen, including many on this incredible list of dynamic, women-led companies with whom we are extremely proud to be associated."

Ms. Ishaq credits the Company's foresight in positioning itself at the intersection of two converging macrotrends—wellness and ecommerce—for much of its success.

Ms. Ishaq continued, "As an omnichannel, ecommerce and direct-to-consumer business, Modere remains ahead of the curve in our focus on meeting consumers where they are and building toward a more personalized customer experience. Market trends over the past decade confirm a steady rise in consumer interest in clean health, and we witnessed an additional surge in demand over the past 18 months. Modere has been ideally positioned to respond to this changing landscape and continues to drive impressive growth by focusing on what our customers want. From our very beginning, we have been committed to providing market-leading, scientifically advanced lifestyle products that enhance our consumers' quality of life, and we look forward to continuing to deliver on this mission."

Camille Burnes, CEO of the WPO, commended Modere for this impressive feat. "We are thrilled to celebrate the accomplishments of all 50 companies who made the list this year. This distinction is a remarkable achievement for Asma and her team in particular, whose standout performance earned Modere the top spot on our list after its debut just last year. This speaks both to Asma's brilliance as a leader and the strength of the company she has built."

The 50 Fastest-Growing Women-Owned/Led Companies list recognizes the advancement of women in business by honoring women-led, privately-owned companies that have generated significant growth in the previous five years. Nominees are ranked according to a formula combining percentage and absolute growth for revenues for the five full years preceding the list's publication. In 2007, the list's inaugural year, the nominees' combined revenue amounted to $75 Million. The aggregate revenue of this year's list is $4.1 Billion.

Modere is an omnichannel, consumer products company that develops and markets clean health & wellness products through ecommerce and direct-to-consumer channels. The Company's branded, award-winning portfolio of science-backed clean lifestyle products includes beauty and personal care, nutrition and household essentials that are clinically validated, US EPA Safer Choice-approved, EWG Verified™, NSF Certified, gray-water appropriate, and formulated without the use of thousands of controversial chemicals and compounds. This holistic live clean philosophy drives every aspect of the brand, going beyond its ingredient paradigm to encompass business operations, company culture, community activism and environmental advocacy. www.modere.com

Modere is a portfolio company of Z Capital Partners L.L.C. the private equity arm of Z Capital Group L.L.C ("ZCG").

ZCG is a leading, privately held, New York based investment firm with approximately $5.0 billion of assets under management across complementary private equity and credit businesses.

Z Capital Partners, LLC ("ZCP") is the private equity fund management platform. ZCP's investment philosophy centers on operational value creation and is driven by targeted investment themes, deep sector expertise and strong partnerships with management teams. ZCP Principals have made over twenty-six years numerous investments across industries, including consumer products, consumer food, restaurants, gaming hospitality, manufacturing, media, publishing, metals and business services. ZCP current portfolio companies have worldwide annual revenues of approximately $1.6 billion, sell products in 55 countries, operate 15 manufacturing facilities, and have over 200,000 employees and associates directly and through joint ventures.

Z Capital Credit Partners, LLC ("ZCCP") is the credit fund management platform. ZCCP invests across a range of credit investments including leveraged loans, private debt, and opportunistic stressed credit. ZCCP manages closed and open-ended funds as well as structured vehicles for strategic debt. Developed over twenty years, ZCCP's approach to fundamental credit analysis encompasses proprietary sourcing, sophisticated structuring and comprehensive risk management using the Olympus™ system.

