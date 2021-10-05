LQwD Announces Launch of Lightning Network Routing Nodes and Deployment of Bitcoin into Payment Channels

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Lightning Network focused company, LQwD FinTech Corp. (TSXV: LQWD) (OTC: LQWDF) announces that it has established routing nodes and has deployed Bitcoin into payment channels on the Lightning Network, providing essential liquidity to support the significant growth over the past year of the Lightning Network (LN).

This milestone is the first stage in the Company's Lightning Network platform becoming operational, providing infrastructure, solutions, and liquidity to support the development of the network and earning fees in the process.

The Lightning Network, a layer 2 payment protocol built on top of the Bitcoin blockchain, is composed of nodes (computers) running the LN software, connected to other nodes via payment channels allowing them to forward payments on the way to their final destination (payment recipient). Every payment channel needs enough Bitcoin on them for a payment to go through. LQwD, as an LSP or Lightning Network Services Provider, stakes its Bitcoin on routing nodes to help ensure the functioning of the network where fees can be earned for forwarding transactions. The Company believes this growth, shown through the increased number of nodes, payment channels and overall network capacity, will continue. The Company intends to establish as large of a footprint as possible in order to capture transaction fees as network volume grows.

Recent use cases of the utility of the Lightning Network have been demonstrated in El Salvador through mainstream merchants such as McDonalds and Starbucks using it for payment, as well as Twitter enabling it for tipping on their global social media platform with 200 million daily active users.

Demonstrable growth of the Lightning Network since January 1, 2021:



January 2021 October 2021 % Increase Nodes 15,440 27,376 77% Channels 36,412 74,221 103.80% Network Capacity 1,052 2,971 182.40%







Current Network Capacity: US$142,610,0431,052

Source: 1ml.com

For more information on the Lightning Network, please visit LQwDFintech.com or LQwDFintech.com/ln-stats/.

About LQwD

LQwD is a Lightning Network Service Provider (LSP) focused company developing payment infrastructure and solutions. The Company's mission is to develop institutional grade services that support the Lightning Network and drive improved functionality, transaction capability, user adoption and utility and scaling Bitcoin. LQwD also holds Bitcoin as an operating asset establishing nodes and payment channels across the Lightning Network.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to the Company's business plans and the outlook of the Company's industry. Although the Company believes, in light of the experience of its officers and directors, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors that have been considered appropriate, that the expectations reflected in this forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this release and the Company assumes no responsibility to update them or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances other than as required by applicable securities laws. The Company undertakes no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third parties in respect of the Company, LQwD Financial, their securities, or their respective financial or operating results (as applicable).

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

View original content:

SOURCE LQwD FinTech Corp.