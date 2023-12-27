Good evening, everyone! Skies will remain partly to mostly cloudy for the rest of this evening. Temperatures will fall into the mid 40s this evening. Overnight lows will bottom out into the upper 30s to low 40s.

Skies will be partly cloudy tomorrow as highs top out into the low 60s.

Thursday and Friday will be sunny and colder! Highs will fall into the low 50s. Overnight lows will bottom out into the low 30s.

Next weekend will be mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid 50s.

