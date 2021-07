2021 WDAM Blood Bowl Blood Drive Locations:

July 19-23

Vitalant Donation Center: 805 S. 28th Avenue in Hattiesburg,

Monday, July 19

Stone County Library in Wiggins: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 242 Second Street

Miskelly Furniture in Hattiesburg: 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., 4501 Hardy Street

Tuesday, July 20

Cameron Center in Laurel: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., 711 North 10th Avenue

Wednesday, July 21

The Church on Main in Columbia: 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., 701 Main Street

First Baptist Church in Sumrall: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., 169 Center Avenue

Keith’s Superstore in Bay Springs: 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., 2675 State Route 15

Thursday, July 22

Wayne County Library in Waynesborro: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., 1103 A Mississippi Drive

Friday, July 23

Petal Civic Center: 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., 119 W. 8th Avenue

Woolwine Ford in Collins: 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., 3080 U.S. Highway 49