WDAM (WDAM)

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - As part of the Appalachia Rises campaign, WDAM is helping organizations fundraise for communities affected by flooding in eastern Kentucky.

Here are some ways you can donate:

Appalachian Regional Healthcare Foundation Flood Relief Fund: ARH is taking monetary donations online. If you’d like to donate cleaning supplies, non-perishable food items or water, they are being accepted at their Lexington office at 2260 Executive Drive.

Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky Crisis Fund: The Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky has created a crisis fund for flood victims.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said Monday evening that the death toll has risen to at least 37 after devastating flooding in eastern Kentucky.

Beshear said hundreds of people are still missing. Search and rescue crews are still running into difficult-to-access areas.

He suggested many of the unaccounted people would be located when cellphone service resumes.

Beshear also says more than 12,000 people are still without power, which has gone down from over 24,000 at the peak of the flooding.

There are reportedly 14 emergency shelters open, assisting 483 people.

On Friday morning, Beshear said President Joe Biden ordered federal aid to assist with recovery efforts in 13 eastern Kentucky counties.

Beshear said he expects additional counties to be added to the federal declaration for individual assistance.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.