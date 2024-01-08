Young girl dead in Smith County tragedy

From Smith County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Office

RALEIGH, Miss. (WDAM) -A Smith County community is in mourning after a Sunday afternoon tragedy.

According to the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, a 6-year-old girl was hit a by a vehicle in her driveway and killed.

SCSO said deputies responded to a report of a girl being struck by a vehicle about 2:20 p.m. Sunday near Mize.

Upon arrival, deputies and first responders found the child dead at the scene, said SCSO.

“We extend our deepest gratitude to the dedicated first responders emergency management and paramedics for their swift and compassionate response to the scene,” Smith County Sheriff Joel Houston said. “We urge everyone to hold the family and friends of this precocious, little girl in their prayers during this profoundly difficult time.”

The incident remains under investigation, Houston said.

