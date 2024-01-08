Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Worker dies after falling off roof, police say

Authorities say say 57-year-old Jesus M. Lara-Mena of St. Peter was pronounced dead at the scene of the incident at RDO Equipment on Lor Ray Drive. (SOURCE: KEYC)
By Sean Morawczynski and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 12:35 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC/Gray News) – A worker in Minnesota died while on the job after he fell off a roof Thursday morning.

Police in North Mankato said 57-year-old Jesus M. Lara-Mena was pronounced dead at the scene at RDO Equipment on Lor Ray Drive.

Officials said Lara-Mena fell about 30 feet from the roof of the commercial building just before 8 a.m. Thursday.

Attempts made to resuscitate Lara-Mena were unsuccessful, and the exact cause and manner of his death is being determined by authorities.

The Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry is investigating the death along with North Mankato Police.

Copyright 2024 KEYC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Smith County 6-year-old dies after being hit in driveway.
Young girl dead in Smith County tragedy
Lucedale police are asking the public's help in finding Elizabeth Dickens, who was seen last...
Lucedale police asking public’s help in finding missing woman
1 male was injured, a 2nd taken into custody, after a Sunday night shooting in Hattiesburg.
1 wounded, 1 in custody after Sunday gunfire in Hattiesburg
Shaterica Queshun Bell shot and killed, deputies confirm
Mother of 4 killed in Mississippi, suspect identified
The MHP reports that a Perkinston man died in a single-vehicle accident Friday night.
Harrison County car accident takes life of Perkinston man

Latest News

Anna Eisenhart grew up in the horse-and-buggy days but went on to become a NASA engineer who...
'I loved my job': Retired NASA engineer celebrates her 107th birthday
William Carey University will host "Celebrating Your Service" to honor military service...
Silver Star U.S. Army Ranger joins WCU to honor military at ‘Celebrating Your Service’
Buck McNeely died in his sleep, his son announced on the show's Facebook page.
Buck McNeely, host of popular outdoor show, dies
Tiger Woods tees off on the 13th hole during the final round of the PNC Championship golf...
Tiger Woods, Nike part ways after more than 27 years
This photo provided by Astrobotic Technology shows the Peregrine lunar lander at the company's...
A moon landing attempt is in jeopardy because of a ‘critical’ fuel leak, US company says