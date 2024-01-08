Silver Star U.S. Army Ranger joins WCU to honor military at ‘Celebrating Your Service’

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - William Carey University’s Office of Military Engagement invites the military community and the public to a Feb. 1 event at Camp Shelby – “Celebrating Your Service: Faith, Family, Country.”

The guest speaker will be retired U.S. Army Ranger Jeff Struecker, who served in Somalia during a civil war. In the 1993 Battle of Mogadishu, the 24-year-old sergeant and squad leader was assigned to Task Force Ranger as a part of the 75th Ranger Regiment. During the battle, Struecker led a three-vehicle convoy through intense fire to bring a private severely wounded in a fall from a Black Hawk helicopter back to base.

Struecker was awarded the Silver Star. His actions in Mogadishu were featured in the movie, “Black Hawk Down,” which received four Academy Award nominations.

He also served as a U.S. Army chaplain.

“If you’re living your life simply looking for comfort and convenience, you will never become the warrior that God created you to be,” Struecker said. “God is sending us to go out and to impact the world for Jesus. In fact, the holy spirit punched me in the face and helped me realize, ‘Jeff, your job as a Christian soldier is not just to prepare warriors to meet the enemy. It’s to prepare them for eternity.’”

Brett Golson, Ph.D., WCU vice president of spiritual development, praised Struecker for his faith and service.

“Jeff is a true patriot and a passionate follower of Christ,” Golson said. “His message is the Carey message—Faith, Family, Country. I am proud he will be our speaker for the William Carey University Office of Military Engagement’s event this year.”

Celebrating Your Service begins at 6 p.m. on Feb. 1 at Camp Shelby’s Dalton Hall. Maps are available at the South Gate, and signs will point to the venue. Admission is free, but seating is limited. To reserve tickets, visit Celebrating Your Service.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2024 WDAM. All rights reserved.