Pine trees in Pine Belt being devastated by beetles, drought

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Pine trees are a staple of the community. but what happens when one gets infested or damaged?

“When you plant one kind of tree, if there’s a disease or an event that happens that affects that type of tree, you’re going to see the type of devastation that we’re seeing,” says Loren Erickson, Master Arborist with Fulgham’s Inc.

The state-wide devastation is easy to see, but the cause is much harder to spot.

Tiny pine beetles are swarming dying and stressed trees, and the number of trees under attack is rising.

More than one million pine trees across Mississippi have been recorded dead within the last year.

The reason: last year’s extreme drought.

“Typically, pine trees are unable to deal with drought stress,” Erickson said. “I mean, pines are unable to deal with stress in general. like a hardwood.

“Oak trees are more adaptable. Hickory trees are more adaptable. Pine trees just are not good stress tolerators, so they’re more sustainable to drought and insect infestation.

Erickson said it was important is to check pine trees for infestation.

Several signs of infestation are obvious.

“Small holes with sap at the holes, kind of looks like chewed up bubble gum,” said Darren Brinkley, – City of Hattiesburg Urban Forestry Division manager. “Also, look at the base of your tree for what looks like sawdust from wherever they’re burrowing.”

Infestation is not a good sign for a tree’s future.

“Once pine trees are infested with pine bark beetles they are pretty much, there’s not a whole lot you could really do,” Brinkley said. “It would be advised to remove them, but in a lot of residential neighborhoods, with the dead pine trees, it is up to the property owner.”

Unsure of an infestation? Schedule a consultation with your friendly, city arborist.

