Petal School District letting bids for new elementary school

The district has seen a 7% increase in students over the past five years.(WDAM)
By Jay Harrison
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 7:44 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Petal School District is letting bids for a new elementary school.

Superintendent Matt Dillon said the district’s latest planned addition will be located on Herrington Road, adjacent to Petal Primary School, and house third- and fourth-grade students.

Back in May 2023, residents voted to approve a 4.5-mill ad valorem tax increase to support the construction of the new elementary as well as a multi-purpose center to be built on the campus of Petal High School.

Dillon said the district will advertise for bids for the center later this month.

Right now, I continue to work with our bond attorney to work through all the different legal things we have to work through when it comes to the bond initiative,” said Dillon. “But, we’re excited to get that bid out to kinda see where the cards fall when it comes to the bidding process.”

Dillon said he hopes the new school will help the district accommodate an ever-growing population within the school and city.

