Overpasses in Hattiesburg on track for completion in 2024

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - It’s been almost two years since the City of Hattiesburg began building overpasses off Hall Avenue in downtown Hattiesburg.

Mayor Toby Barker said the road arches provide a solution to a long-standing issue in the community.

“Both overpasses are an answer to a centuries-old problem about what do you do about blocked train crossings and it’s one thing that when we first got into office,” Barker said. “And I’m sure what every other mayor before us who got into office heard the most about (was) the loss of productivity because people are stopped at a blocked train crossing. the fact that we can’t get first responders to certain neighborhoods, the fact that whole neighborhoods are cut off from other parts of the city.”

Barker said that the eastern overpass was expected to be open by the end of March.

The mayor said the western end of the overpass wasn’t expected to be finished until the fourth quarter of 2024, and could linger possibly into 2025, depending on weather and other factors affecting construction.

The city received two federal grants totaling more than $13 mraffic has been re-routed temporarily around the work sites.

Barker said the new overpasses, when completed, will be a boon for the city.

“We think that long term, it’s really going to be a solution to providing more development, more opportunity for East Hattiesburg, and really just help the flow of traffic in and around downtown,” Barker said.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2024 WDAM. All rights reserved.