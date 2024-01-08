Missing Lucedale woman found safe

From Lucedale Police Department Public Information Office

LUCEDALE, Miss. (WDAM) - A 60-year-old Lucedale woman deemed missing Saturday by the Lucedale Police Department has been located and is safe.

The LPD said Elizabeth Dickens of Lucedale was found Sunday afternoon and announced she was safe on the department’s Facebook page.

No other details were provided.

The police department, which had asked Saturday for the public’s help to locate Dickens, thanked said public Sunday for its aid.

Dickens had not been seen by her family since Dec. 29, 2023, at the Sunrise Apartments in Lucedale.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2024 WDAM. All rights reserved.