Missing Lucedale woman found safe

Elizabeth Dickens, 60, was reported found and safe Sunday by the Lucedale Police Department.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 6:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
From Lucedale Police Department Public Information Office

LUCEDALE, Miss. (WDAM) - A 60-year-old Lucedale woman deemed missing Saturday by the Lucedale Police Department has been located and is safe.

The LPD said Elizabeth Dickens of Lucedale was found Sunday afternoon and announced she was safe on the department’s Facebook page.

No other details were provided.

The police department, which had asked Saturday for the public’s help to locate Dickens, thanked said public Sunday for its aid.

Dickens had not been seen by her family since Dec. 29, 2023, at the Sunrise Apartments in Lucedale.

