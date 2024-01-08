MANHUNT: Trio who escaped Hinds Co. youth detention in 2023 breaks free again

Win Stuff
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 6:06 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
HINDS CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A search is underway Monday for three teenagers who escaped overnight from the Henley-Young-Patton Youth Detention Center.

Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones says 17-year-old Tayshon Holmes, 15-year-old Jashon Jones, and 16-year-old Robert Smith got away after what the sheriff described as a “large disturbance” at the juvenile lockup.

At least three other detainees were also injured and taken to a hospital.

Jones says the ones who escaped also stole a blue 2007 Jeep Liberty with tag number CFB-0901.

investigators are now looking for that SUV and the three escapees who are the same trio that escaped the facility in July 2023.

3 On Your Side crews were outside the detention center around 1:30 a.m. Monday and saw a massive police presence.

Multiple agencies were on hand including Capitol police, the Hinds County Sheriff’s office, and AMR.

Sheriff Jones said the three injured detainees are expected to be OK.

