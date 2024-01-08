‘Lewis Strong:’ Lumberton teacher reflects on year-long battle with breast cancer

LUMBERTON, Miss. (WDAM) - In 27 years of teaching, Lumberton High School math teacher Rhonda Lewis said she’s dedicated a lot of time to nurturing and trying to inspire her students.

But after a breast cancer diagnosis in November 2022, Lewis was forced to slow things down and lean on those around her.

Lewis said prior to her diagnosis, she’d experienced extreme fatigue for years.

It wasn’t until her family stepped in that she finally decided to get checked out.

“My husband walked in one day, and he said, ‘I made a doctor’s appointment for you,” she said. “It’s 11:15 Thursday.’”

This appointment turned out to be a lifesaver.

Lewis later found a lump under her breast, and was eventually diagnosed with Stage 2 breast cancer.

“I was in my classroom actually when she called me, and I’d already seen the report on my Iris account,” Lewis said. “I thought, ‘That’s what it said, but it said something about invasive ductile carcinoma.’

“I was like, ‘Oh, that doesn’t sound good.’”

Daughter Kailey Barnett said it was news that almost brought her to her knees.

“It was scary. You think about your mom,” said Barnett. “That’s your best friend. She took care of you your whole life.”

Lewis later underwent two rounds of chemotherapy, as well as a bilateral mastectomy.

Now cancer-free, Lewis remembers the process being mentally and physically taxing.

“There were some days, I would come straight from school and go to sleep about 14 hours,” Lewis said. “(I’d) sleep all night through right before school, all night, and get up and come to school and go.”

But she wasn’t alone.

Lewis’ students and family came together to support, hosting several events to show their love and help cover her medical expenses.

“If I had any doubt whether I made an impact or whether my kids loved me or what they thought about me, I got to see it,” Lewis said.

Lewis said there’s no formula for dealing with cancer.

She’s now made it her mission to advocate for breast cancer prevention, starting with her own family.

“My momma has had it, two of my aunts have had it, my sister’s lumps removed, and of course I had it,” Lewis said.

Lewis said she was told by her doctor that if the cancer had been caught earlier, it’s likely she wouldn’t have had to undergo chemotherapy.

She said this is why she encourages both men and women to pay attention to their bodies and avoid missing routine checkups and examinations.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2024 WDAM. All rights reserved.