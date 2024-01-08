Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

‘Lewis Strong:’ Lumberton teacher reflects on year-long battle with breast cancer

Lumberton teacher reflects on battle with breast cancer.
By Jay Harrison
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 6:59 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUMBERTON, Miss. (WDAM) - In 27 years of teaching, Lumberton High School math teacher Rhonda Lewis said she’s dedicated a lot of time to nurturing and trying to inspire her students.

But after a breast cancer diagnosis in November 2022, Lewis was forced to slow things down and lean on those around her.

Lewis said prior to her diagnosis, she’d experienced extreme fatigue for years.

It wasn’t until her family stepped in that she finally decided to get checked out.

“My husband walked in one day, and he said, ‘I made a doctor’s appointment for you,” she said. “It’s 11:15 Thursday.’”

This appointment turned out to be a lifesaver.

Lewis later found a lump under her breast, and was eventually diagnosed with Stage 2 breast cancer.

“I was in my classroom actually when she called me, and I’d already seen the report on my Iris account,” Lewis said. “I thought, ‘That’s what it said, but it said something about invasive ductile carcinoma.’

“I was like, ‘Oh, that doesn’t sound good.’”

Daughter Kailey Barnett said it was news that almost brought her to her knees.

“It was scary. You think about your mom,” said Barnett. “That’s your best friend. She took care of you your whole life.”

Lewis later underwent two rounds of chemotherapy, as well as a bilateral mastectomy.

Now cancer-free, Lewis remembers the process being mentally and physically taxing.

“There were some days, I would come straight from school and go to sleep about 14 hours,” Lewis said. “(I’d) sleep all night through right before school, all night, and get up and come to school and go.”

But she wasn’t alone.

Lewis’ students and family came together to support, hosting several events to show their love and help cover her medical expenses.

“If I had any doubt whether I made an impact or whether my kids loved me or what they thought about me, I got to see it,” Lewis said.

Lewis said there’s no formula for dealing with cancer.

She’s now made it her mission to advocate for breast cancer prevention, starting with her own family.

“My momma has had it, two of my aunts have had it, my sister’s lumps removed, and of course I had it,” Lewis said.

Lewis said she was told by her doctor that if the cancer had been caught earlier, it’s likely she wouldn’t have had to undergo chemotherapy.

She said this is why she encourages both men and women to pay attention to their bodies and avoid missing routine checkups and examinations.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2024 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Malone had been in law enforcement for over two decades.
Perry County law enforcement remembers fallen George County deputy
Records show his criminal history goes back more than three decades to when he lived in Alabama.
Man who shot Mississippi deputy had criminal record dating back 3 decades to Mobile County
JSU murder suspect, who was later released, will be returning to Jones College football team
JSU murder suspect, who was later released, will be returning to Jones College football team
The MHP reports that a Perkinston man died in a single-vehicle accident Friday night.
Harrison County car accident takes life of Perkinston man
Lucedale police are asking the public's help in finding Elizabeth Dickens, who was seen last...
Lucedale police asking public’s help in finding missing woman

Latest News

The district has seen a 7% increase in students over the past five years.
Petal School District letting bids for new elementary school
Lumberton teacher reflects on battle with breast cancer.
Lumberton teacher reflects on battle with breast cancer
Elizabeth Dickens, 60, was reported found and safe Sunday by the Lucedale Police Department.
Missing Lucedale woman found safe
Hattiesburg police are reminding drivers that school returns Monday from holiday break.
HPD to drivers: School’s back in, so be aware of children, buses, speed zones