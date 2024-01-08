FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Latest forecasts, watches, warnings, & power outages

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - As severe weather makes its way toward the Pine Belt area, the National Weather Service has declared a First Alert Weather Alert Day for Monday, Jan. 8, from 7 p.m. to 3 a.m. Meteorologists said the incoming storm system could produce strong gusts of wind, severe thunderstorms, tornadoes, localized flooding and small hail.

WDAM 7 will post updated forecasts, watches, warnings and power outages below as they come.

To see or report power outages in your area, visit the outage maps at the links below:

Mississippi Power: https://outagemap.mississippipower.com/external/default.html

Dixie Electric: https://prepared.dixieepa.com/your-outage-resources/outage-map

Pearl River Valley Electric Power Association: https://www.outageentry.com

Southern Pine Electric: http://outages.southernpine.coop/

Singing River Electric: http://outageviewer.singingriver.com/

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2024 WDAM. All rights reserved.