FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Latest forecasts, watches, warnings, & power outages
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 6:47 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - As severe weather makes its way toward the Pine Belt area, the National Weather Service has declared a First Alert Weather Alert Day for Monday, Jan. 8, from 7 p.m. to 3 a.m. Meteorologists said the incoming storm system could produce strong gusts of wind, severe thunderstorms, tornadoes, localized flooding and small hail.
WDAM 7 will post updated forecasts, watches, warnings and power outages below as they come.
To see or report power outages in your area, visit the outage maps at the links below:
- Mississippi Power: https://outagemap.mississippipower.com/external/default.html
- Dixie Electric: https://prepared.dixieepa.com/your-outage-resources/outage-map
- Pearl River Valley Electric Power Association: https://www.outageentry.com
- Southern Pine Electric: http://outages.southernpine.coop/
- Singing River Electric: http://outageviewer.singingriver.com/
