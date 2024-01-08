Win Stuff
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Latest forecasts, watches, warnings, & power outages

The National Weather Service has declared a First Alert Weather Day for Monday, Jan. 8, from 7...
The National Weather Service has declared a First Alert Weather Day for Monday, Jan. 8, from 7 p.m. to 3 a.m.(WDAM)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 6:47 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - As severe weather makes its way toward the Pine Belt area, the National Weather Service has declared a First Alert Weather Alert Day for Monday, Jan. 8, from 7 p.m. to 3 a.m. Meteorologists said the incoming storm system could produce strong gusts of wind, severe thunderstorms, tornadoes, localized flooding and small hail.

Lastest Pine Belt Weather Forecast from the WDAM 7 First Alert Weather Team

WDAM 7 will post updated forecasts, watches, warnings and power outages below as they come.

To see or report power outages in your area, visit the outage maps at the links below:

