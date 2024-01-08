Crews respond to log truck crash off of MS-15 in Jones Co.

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Emergency crews are on the scene of a log truck crash that took place in Jones County Monday.

The Jones County Sheriff’s Department says the crash happened on 190 George Boutwell Road off of State Route 15 South.

According to the sheriff’s department, the adult male driver of the fully loaded log truck was able to exit the vehicle and declined medical treatment by EMServ Ambulance Service following medical evaluation.

JCSD says units from Glade Fire & Rescue and Powers Fire & Rescue are on the scene assisting with traffic control.

Motorists can expect single-lane blockage and possible complete road closure as vehicle and log recovery operations begin.

Updates will be added whenever new information is given from our WDAM 7 reporter who is on the scene.

