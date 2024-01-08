Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Crews respond to log truck crash off of MS-15 in Jones Co.

JCSD says units from Glade Fire & Rescue and Powers Fire & Rescue are on the scene assisting...
JCSD says units from Glade Fire & Rescue and Powers Fire & Rescue are on the scene assisting with traffic control.(Pixabay)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 1:45 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Emergency crews are on the scene of a log truck crash that took place in Jones County Monday.

The Jones County Sheriff’s Department says the crash happened on 190 George Boutwell Road off of State Route 15 South.

According to the sheriff’s department, the adult male driver of the fully loaded log truck was able to exit the vehicle and declined medical treatment by EMServ Ambulance Service following medical evaluation.

JCSD says units from Glade Fire & Rescue and Powers Fire & Rescue are on the scene assisting with traffic control.

Motorists can expect single-lane blockage and possible complete road closure as vehicle and log recovery operations begin.

Updates will be added whenever new information is given from our WDAM 7 reporter who is on the scene.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2024 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Smith County 6-year-old dies after being hit in driveway.
Young girl dead in Smith County tragedy
Lucedale police are asking the public's help in finding Elizabeth Dickens, who was seen last...
Lucedale police asking public’s help in finding missing woman
1 male was injured, a 2nd taken into custody, after a Sunday night shooting in Hattiesburg.
1 wounded, 1 in custody after Sunday gunfire in Hattiesburg
Shaterica Queshun Bell shot and killed, deputies confirm
Mother of 4 killed in Mississippi, suspect identified
The MHP reports that a Perkinston man died in a single-vehicle accident Friday night.
Harrison County car accident takes life of Perkinston man

Latest News

William Carey University will host "Celebrating Your Service" to honor military service...
Silver Star U.S. Army Ranger joins WCU to honor military at ‘Celebrating Your Service’
MUW changing its name to Mississippi Brightwell University
The National Weather Service has declared a First Alert Weather Day for Monday, Jan. 8, from 7...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Latest forecasts, watches, warnings, & power outages
Trio who escaped youth detention in 2023 breaks free again, manhunt underway
Vehicle used in trio’s escape from Hinds Co. youth detention center recovered