1 wounded, 1 in custody after Sunday gunfire in Hattiesburg

1 male was injured, a 2nd taken into custody, after a Sunday night shooting in Hattiesburg.
1 male was injured, a 2nd taken into custody, after a Sunday night shooting in Hattiesburg.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 8:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
From Hattiesburg Police Department Public Information Office

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A disagreement between neighbors disintegrated into gunfire than sent one man to the hospital and another into the custody of the Hattiesburg Police Department.

HPD said officers were dispatched to a call of gunfire in the 1000 block of Edwards Street around 6:35 p.m. Sunday.

Upon arrivals, officers found an injured male, who was taken to a hospital.

A male suspect was taken into custody, HPD said.

HPD said the incident still is under investigation, and that more information will be released once available.

