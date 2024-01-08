1 wounded, 1 in custody after Sunday gunfire in Hattiesburg

From Hattiesburg Police Department Public Information Office

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A disagreement between neighbors disintegrated into gunfire than sent one man to the hospital and another into the custody of the Hattiesburg Police Department.

HPD said officers were dispatched to a call of gunfire in the 1000 block of Edwards Street around 6:35 p.m. Sunday.

Upon arrivals, officers found an injured male, who was taken to a hospital.

A male suspect was taken into custody, HPD said.

HPD said the incident still is under investigation, and that more information will be released once available.

