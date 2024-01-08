01/08 Ryan’s “Severe Evening” Monday Morning Forecast

Good morning, Pine Belt!

Not expecting anything crazy as we begin the day and the week this morning, but later today and tonight brings our first chance of severe weather for 2024. Currently, the highest risk in the area is upwards of level 3, Enhanced, but an increase can’t be ruled out. It can’t quite be “ruled-in” either, especially for the northern half of the Pine Belt, but it has much higher chances closer to the coastline. Biggest risk will be flooding, but expect straight-line winds in excess of 60 mph and potentially embedded tornadoes as the squall line sets up later tonight. That means rain and even strong storms are coming, but the morning hours will be largely clear.

Don’t expect much to happen before lunchtime, and even then we’re talking about a slow ramp-up from “isolated showers” to “a few thunderstorms.” By sunset, rain will be basically guaranteed until after midnight as the last of the line pushes through. Right now it looks like that will happen from ~8 PM - 2 AM from the NW corner to the SE. Temperatures will max out near 60 this afternoon, but could see a spike before midnight as the warm front surges past, bringing a short window where supercells could develop before the squall-line arrives. With this being a late night/early morning storm system, it is once again prudent to have multiple ways to get your warnings. The fastest/free-est is our WDAM Weather App which will alert you to any NWS watches and warnings near you, but you could still get and program a weather radio before any storms move in later tonight.

